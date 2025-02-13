Inside 2baba's family: A look at his 7 children

Ace Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has been in the news recently for his separation from his ex-wife, Annie and his engagement to his fiancée, Natasha Osawaru.

The singer is a father to seven children with three women: Sumbo Ajala (now known as Sumbo Adeoye), Pero Adeniyi (now known as Pero Adeniyi Agofure), and Annie Macaulay (formerly known as Annie Idibia).

Let's get to meet them, from the eldest to the youngest. But first, a quick walk down memory lane.

The love story that started it all

Annie and 2baba (known at the time as 2face Idibia) met in 1999 at Ezra Studio.

They both took to each other on the spot. 2face was was on the verge of becoming a breakout star and Annie was a 15-year-old budding movie star and model.

Their instant chemistry soon blossomed into a relationship shortly after.

Then when she was 19, 2baba asked her to feature in the music video to his song, 'African Queen'.

Recollecting the experience in 2022, Annie said, "19 years ago, while still struggling to find my feet in the modeling industry, my then-boyfriend who just broke from a boy band group called me to star in his new song (African Queen)."

2baba officially confirmed their relationship shortly after the music video was released during an interview.

Get to know 2baba's children

Although 2baba and Annie met before he became a music superstar, his first child is from his ex-grilfriend, Sumbo with whom he has two children. He has three children with his on-and-off ex-lover, Pero and finally two children with his recently estranged ex-wife, Annie.

Now let's meet them.

1. Nino Idibia (Born January 15, 2006)

Nino Idibia is currently 19 years old.

He is the first son and first child of 2face Idibia aka 2baba and Sumbo Adeoye.

He has younger siblings from his mother's side and father's side. His mother married Pastor David Adeoye in 2013 and their union is blessed with two children.

Nino is currently schooling abroad.

2. Ehi Idibia (Born April 27, 2006)

Ehi Idibia is 2baba's second child and first daughter. Her mother is Pero Adeniyi.

She is currently 18 years old. She was born and brought up in the US and is currently schooling.

3. Zion Idibia (Born April 29, 2008)

Zion Idibia is the third child and second son of 2face Idibia.

His mother is Sumbo Adeoye (nee Ajala). Zion seems to be musically inclined as he is known in circles as a rapper with the stage name King Z.

Before graduating from Chrisland College, Lagos in 2019, he was elected as a music professor in the school.

4. Justin Idibia (Born May 7, 2008)

Justin Idibia is the fourth child of 2face and second child of his mother, Pero.

He is currently 16 years old.

Born and brought up in the US, Justin received the Black Student Achievement Award for academic succession from Howard County, United States in 2018 for his academic exploits.

5. Isabel Idibia (Born December 10, 2008)

Isabel Idibia is the second daughter of 2baba and the first child of her mother, Annie.

She is currently 16 years old.

She was a child prodigy, bagging awards for best dictation and spelling student, best support student, and star speaker during her 5th year in school.

She also won two gold medals in swimming and two bronze medals in swimming representing her school.

As a teenager, she has appeared in the Africa Magic family drama, Mr X.

She has also modeled for her mother’s beauty salon and fashion store.

6. Innocent Idibia Jnr (Born April 8, 2012)

Innocent Idibia is named after his father. He is the sixth child of 2baba and third child of his mother, Pero.

He is currently 12 years old.

He is the last male child of his father and the last child of his mother.

7. Olivia Idibia (Born January 14, 2014)

Olivia is the last child of Annie and 2baba.

She is currently 11 years old.

She was featured in the second season of Netflix’s Young, Famous, and African with her parents.