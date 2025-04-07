I'm surprised when people say good things about me - Actor Chimezie Imo

Rising Nollywood star Chimezie Imo has opened up about how being vocal on set has shaped the way he's perceived in the industry, sometimes to his own detriment.
In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, the Breath of Life actor reflected on his reputation in Nollywood and how he believes that some may view him as 'problematic.'
Here's a little gist, one of the directors of Shuga back then had seen the cast and saw that I wasn't in it, and she said that she wasn't going to direct if I wasn't in it. I remember showing up on set and everyone was surprised. I always think people think I'm problematic so when I hear people say good things about me, I'm surprised.
Imo noted that his vocal nature and persistent advocacy for others could be why some may not like him.
I'm very vocal so I always feel people think I'm problematic. I fight for people and I think I need to stop that because it has put me into trouble. When I see someone being disrespected I don't know how to let it go
When I see people not being treated well, even on set, I can't ignore. Maybe because they don't have a voice and all. For example if I'm a lead and a sub lead is eating less than me, I'm asking why.
He also admitted that as a result of his outspoken nature, he's not often a movie producers favourite cast member.
I know it's none of my business and all, maybe it's something I need to work on. it has backfired a lot of times that's why I'm always surprised to hear the feedback. I'm not the producer's favourite but I'm the director's favourite.