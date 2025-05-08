ICYMI: Tacha slams Ayra Starr, Tems, Burna Boy’s looks at the Met Gala

Reality TV star and influencer Tacha Akide has sparked conversation online after sharing her unfiltered thoughts on the red carpet appearances of Nigerian celebrities at the 2025 Met Gala.

In a social media post that has since gone viral, Tacha expressed her disappointment with the looks served by Tems, Ayra Starr, and Burna Boy, all of whom made history as part of the first wave of Afrobeats stars to grace fashion’s biggest night.

I think someone had to say it. So the Nigerians at the Met Gala did not represent and this is coming from a place of love. You know I love Ayra Starr and Tems, and I'm crazy about Burna Boy but trust me, they didn't represent at all.

She broke down the fashion looks of the celebs, starting with Tems, whose outfit she claimed to not understand.

Girl I get that the outfit was Oswald Boteng but it's very clear that you weren't their first choice because I'm not even understanding this outfit at all. Haven't you heard of veekee James or Swanky Jerry? They would have brought the moon down for your outfit with pure creativity.

Next, she highlighted Ayra Starr’s outfit, stressing that it looked rushed and not completely thought through.

Now to Ayra Starr, you're our future of Afrobeats our gen Z baddie. You cannot be wearing that to the met gala, it's giving last minute or you weren't informed. Do you know what veekee James. The look is giving Mary Amaka, please don't do it again. If these designers don't want you as their first choice please come home .

Burna boy you always kill the red carpet, what happened? You never miss but this time you did. You know we love you but next time let come correct.

She concluded by saying, "Let's not even lie even Priscilla's wedding served us better looks. One thing Nigerians are known for is music and also fashion sense. I love my people but someone had to say it."

As would be expected, Tacha’s video sparked reactions and equal outrage, with mant taking the opportunity to educta her about how the Met Gala actually works.

See some reactions below:

You’re only skilled at video editing; beyond that, there’s nothing in your head!

Aunty Tacha....the designers buy tables then invite celebs and dress them to showcase their designs. You for dey ask questions before you whip out camera. 🤦‍♂️

As if veekee James and the other Nigerians you mentioned have $75,000 to purchase a ticket to showcase their works. girl just critique their outfit and go, stop giving advice on what/who they should wear cos you’re clueless on how the METGALA works.