I want fearless Lawyers like Daddy Falana - Portable

After going into hiding because he and his associates assaulted Ogun State officials, Nigerian singer Portable has asked God to send his 'helper' to him.

He took to Instagram on February 12, 2025, stating his plea for fearless lawyers like the renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and activist, Femi Falana.

God all I want is fearless lawyers,. People like daddy Falana. Man of the people Ifalana.God send my helper to me I need your help 🙏I need fearless lawyer somebody like Daddy 🙏

Recall that Portable reportedly went into hiding after he and his associates assaulted officers of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority, OGPDPA, who visited his Odogwu bar and restaurant to seal the property over a lack of approved permits and insufficient air space.

In his account of events, Portable claimed the officials stormed his bar, arrested over 20 people, including artists and customers, and seized vehicles, gadgets, and personal belongings.

The Ogun State Police Command has arraigned nine of Portable’s associates before a Magistrate’s court in Isabo, Abeokuta, on charges including felony, assault, obstruction, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

The defendants were named —Nurudeen Warris (21), Adetola Alashe (25), Samuel Adeleke (28), Oluwaseun Ayenuwa (19), Oluwapelumi Adeosun (20), Gospel Kanu (20), Precious Ohiegebo (19), Ifeoluwa Babatunde (27), and Fatimo Muhammed (26)—pleaded not guilty to the charges.

They were granted bail of N5 million each, with sureties licensed as bond agents registered with the state government. The case was adjourned until March 17 for a further hearing.