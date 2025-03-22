I didn't snatch Asake's mother; I met her single - Veteran Fuji singer breaks silence

Musibau Alani, a veteran Fuji musician who is also the stepfather to Afrobeats singer Asake, has denied the allegation that he snatched Asake's mother from his father.

Musibau's reaction followed the drama that ensued when Asake's father, Odunsi, popularly known as Malo, called the singer out for abandoning him after he fell ill.

Amid the drama, Asake's mother, Fali, was accused of turning the singer against his father after she left him for another man.

Now, speaking in the aftermath of the Odunsi family drama, Musibau has spoken out to defend himself from the allegations spreading about him on the internet.

Refuting claims that he snatched Asake’s mother from his father, Musibau said he was not responsible for the duo's separation, adding that Fali was no longer married to Malo when he met her.

Addressing the allegation in a media chat, Musibau confirmed his marriage to the singer’s mother, a union that produced three children, two of whom are now deceased.

Musibau recounted how he met and married Asake's mother: “I met Fali as a single mother; she was already separated from her husband, whom I didn’t know at the time. We got along, and she moved in with me along with her son, Ahmed (Asake). I trained the boy.”

He also spoke about what transpired when he met Asake's father on a later date after he’d married Fali.

He said, “I eventually met her ex-husband, Malo, who was working at a council in Lagos Island. The day he saw me there, he even told his colleagues to thank me for taking good care of his son, Ahmed (Asake).”

Musibau also addressed claims that he was present as a performing musician during Asake’s naming ceremony.