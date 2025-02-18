Halima Abubakar seeks support over health challenge, accuses colleagues of neglect

Popular Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, has opened up on her health struggles.

The Kano-born Kogi indigene on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 shared video posts via her Instagram page, revealing that she has been using a TikTok filter to cover how her face really looks.

The 39-year-old film star and entrepreneur also solicited funds and financial assistance from members of the general public and political office holders representing Kogi, her native state.

The actress said sorrowfully, “People are confused about what is going on. I am not feeling well up until now. I am just good at being strong and pretending that I am okay. This is me, but every day you see me post a picture with a filter. That is a filter on TikTok, not me. This is how I look. Some of you will be laughing. What is funny? Will I be lying? Why would somebody say I am lying? Lying about what? That I am sick?”

The actress further revealed that she had to relocate to her village for a year while undergoing treatment. She also denied the speculations that she was pretending to be ill.

Disclosing that she has been reaching out for financial support to cover medical expenses, including multiple MRIs and treatment for high blood pressure, she said,

I have so many medical things to do. My MRI, my BP. It’s 157. What am I thinking? I have not done a movie for more than six years now. What do people want? For me to die? Do you want me to kill myself? I went for MRI three times.

Accusing her colleagues in Nollywood of neglecting her, she added,