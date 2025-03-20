Don't borrow money - Mr Macaroni shares financial struggles

Popular Nigerian activist and actor, Mr Macaroni, has taken to social media to share a deeply personal experience about financial loss, debt, and betrayal, hoping his story serves as a lesson to others.

He shared his experience in a recent Facebook post, saying, "Sometime around 2021/2022, I was a victim of a scam and simultaneously a failed investment that cost me all I had saved at the time. It shook me deeply but I told NO ONE about it. If you know me well enough, you will know I do not like to share my problems. I could be going through the worst and at the same time helping others solve their own problems but I just would never share mine."

After I lost all the money I had then, Trouble started when I had to borrow money from different sources to settle all pending commitments and also fulfill certain responsibilities i have always believed were mine to fulfill. I make money in millions so I never thought borrowing money to pay back with interests could ever be a problem. But I got too comfortable and it took me a long time to realize that I was using the money I was earning to pay back interests. Also, my financial recklessness did not help.

"Please don’t borrow money! But if you must, please be responsible," he warned.

The comedian also disclosed that 2024 was a defining year in his acting career, as two films he starred in made it to international film festivals. However, despite professional success, he struggled under the weight of his debts, which had exceeded half a billion naira.

However, the activist emphasised his resilience, stating that he made tough decisions and, with the help of family and friends, has begun to feel better. He encouraged those going through difficult times to stay strong, learn from their mistakes, and remain accountable.