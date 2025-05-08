Davido's cousin and I are just friends - Nasty Blaq clarifies

Amid the swirling speculations regarding his relationship with Davido’s cousin Niko, Nigerian skit maker Nasty Blaq has set the record straight that they are just friends.

The renowned skit maker took to X to clarify the situation, stressing that the only person he is romantically involved with is his partner, Esther.

The Loml is Esther. I and Nikos are just very good friends. Bloggers please stop the agenda.

The statement comes after the pair collaborated on a comedy skit, leading to online chatter and subtle speculation suggesting something more than friendship between him and Niko. But Nasty Blaq's clarification seems to have split social media users, with some applauding his openness while others questioned the need for an explanation in the first place.

Some others told him to focus on the football match that was airing at the time he made the post.

Reactions:

A very silly agenda by the bloggers

Why you dey explain?

Bloggers no talk anything....na u want make dem talk am.We all know she is for Young Jon

You go explain explain tire no evidence 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂

Good as you clear the air..

And I know why it's not even about the bloggers lol

But you suppose de watch ball like this you no hold any body any explanation