BBNaija’s Bam Bam calls out police over alleged harassment for money

Reality TV star and actress Bam Bam has taken to social media to recount a troubling encounter with Nigerian police officers, accusing them of stopping her for no reason and forcing her to give them money.
The actress recalled the encounter in a series of posts on Twitter on March 20, 2025, stating that said police officers were 'Inappropriate and forceful.'
Just wrapped up from a movie set, heading home, and Nigerian police stopped us for no reason—forced us to step down only to start begging for money. What kind of nonsense is this? If we refused, what would they have done?
He was a bit inappropriate and forceful. I came down, greeted him, he asked if I was okay, I said I’m fine just tired. He said “show me love now” he could have asked from the car window, but my assistant and I were down, we couldn’t drive off so I was forced to give something.
Bam Bam stressed that there is a difference between respectfully receiving tips and aggressively demanding money from citizens as if they're entitled to it.
We shouldn’t see the police and feel uncomfortable but safe. Asking and demanding are two different things. Feeling entitled about your money and tipping because they were respectful and actually doing their job are two different things.
Bam Bam’s post has sparked discussions online, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences and criticising the ongoing issue of extortion by law enforcement officers.
See some reactions below:
You're still calling them 'police' instead of thanking God for saving you from armed robbers
Police is your friend…yen yen yen .Hungry wolves on the highway
That was how one stopped me, did not bother to ask for car particulars, all he said was, hope you are fine, we are 6 men working here today. I had to drop something bcos I had a better place to go. Na their way.
They’ve been doing this for long now….whenever a normal civilian complains, una no go do anything, now e don dey happen to celebrities…maybe now, you people will see the issue !