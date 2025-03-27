As a man, you have to provide - Ladipoe on 'billing culture' in relationships

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe has shared his thoughts on money and relationships, saying that men are expected to provide.
The artiste appeared as a guest on the Midday Show, Speaking about the 'billing culture'—where men are expected to spend on their partners—Ladipoe said he doesn’t believe many of the viral stories online about unfair financial demands.
I really wonder if people are telling the truth with the stories they say online because if you're with a reasonable person, it usually works itself out. If I invite you to dinner, I'm paying. I don't understand why there's even a conversation about it. I feel like I don't believe people's stories, I don't think that they're true.
He added that men naturally feel the need to provide in relationships, though he’s unsure if that’s a good or bad thing.
As a guy, there's this energy that you need to provide. I don't know if that's a positive thing or not, a man needs to realise that there's more beyond just being able to provide but it's an important characteristic it criteria in a relationship.
However, he praised his current partner, saying she gives him things too, which makes him want to provide for her even more
Except for my mum or an aunty or family, no woman has ever sent me money. There was this one time when my big cousin sent me 60 dollars, I was in college at the time. That's the one time I can probably remember, asides my mum no girl.
That's why I'm with the person I'm with, she gives me things 'just because.' she pours into me as well and that's what drives me to say I want to provide for this person but nobody wants to be taken advantage of.
ALSO READ: Why do women bill men they've just met?