Actress Kate Henshaw reacts to being called a 'prostitute' by trolls

Nollywood veteran Kate Henshaw has reacted to being called names like 'prostitute' and 'olosho' by social media trolls, calling their attempts at insults 'unintelligent,' to say the least.
Expressing her irritation in a post on X, the actress charged the trolls to come up with new and somewhat smarter insults when coming for her on social media
Name-calling like olosho, prostitute & the like is just so tiring to hear. Can't you come up with more intelligent responses? Oh well, sense was in abundance, but that's when you decided to walk away so that you would be bereft of brains Dullards.
Her statement sparked reactions from social media users who backed her stance while criticising those who resort to such insults.
Big Aunty, don't even bother. Such belittling name calling like these usually come from people with extreme low self esteem who either have genital issues, lack of home training issues or horrible body issues.
The words are easy for them to call because that's what their mothers, sisters and ancestors are
Exactly what you get when the brain undergoes cyclic redundancy! They won't stop sounding like broken records! There's now a limit to my expectations on them
You can't expect intelligence from people who only think with their genitals. And their brains simply atrophy from lack of use, just like any other muscle.
Most of these r.i.f.f.r.a.f.f just open their mouth to vomit senseless things from their d.e.a.d brain. Very disgusting and irritating set of m.o.r.o.n.s
