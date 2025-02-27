Zagging: Going against the grain for Brand distinction

In today’s cluttered marketplace, where thousands of brands fight for consumer attention, blending in is not an option. To truly stand out, you have to "zag" while everyone else is "zigging."

This means taking the less conventional route—using creative, bold, and often counterintuitive strategies to capture attention, connect with audiences, and differentiate your brand from the competition. Zagging isn’t about being different for the sake of it, it’s but standing apart in ways that are memorable and impactful.

Brands that zag refuse to follow traditional paths. They break the mold, think outside the box, and deliver messages in unexpected ways that resonate with consumers. This approach has led to some iconic and successful advertising campaigns

Let’s explore some notable examples;

Avis – “We Try Harder”

In the 1960s, Avis was trailing behind Hertz in the car rental business. Rather than trying to compete head-to-head by claiming they were the best, like every other car rental company, Avis acknowledged their underdog status.

Their famous campaign slogan, “We Try Harder,” was a bold admission that they were number two in the industry. But instead of this being seen as a weakness, Avis turned it into a strength.

Here's a copy from one of their ads

Avis can't afford smudged mirrors, or dusty sun visors, or dirty floor mats or anything less than new cars like super-torque fords

Why?

When you're not the biggest in rent- a- cars, you have to try harder.

We do.

We're only number two

The message resonated with customers who found the brand to be honest, hardworking, and relatable.

By going away from the traditional “we’re the best” narrative, Avis not only gained attention but also increased its market share, going from losing 3.2 millions dollars the previous year to earning 1.2 million dollars - the first time the brand was profitable in over a decade.

Dove – “Real Beauty”

In 2004, Dove redefined beauty standards with its groundbreaking “Real Beauty” campaign.

They conducted a global survey and found that only 2% of women considered themselves beautiful, and the vast majority felt the media set unrealistic beauty standards. So Instead of promoting an unattainable and narrow definition of beauty like many cosmetic brands, Dove zagged by celebrating the diversity of women’s natural appearances.

Their ads featured everyday women of all shapes, sizes, and ethnicities, presenting a more inclusive view of beauty. By sparking conversations around self-esteem and body positivity, Dove positioned itself as a champion for women’s empowerment.

The campaign’s emotional appeal created a deep connection with audiences, making it a viral success.

Mercedes-Benz – “Chicken”

Mercedes-Benz made a surprising zag in 2014 with their “Chicken” ad, designed to promote the Magic Body Control feature in the S-Class. Rather than showcasing their luxury cars, they focused on the stability of a chicken’s head—an unexpected and humorous metaphor to illustrate the car’s advanced suspension system.

The ad featured chickens bobbing around, but with their heads remaining perfectly still, mimicking the car's ability to provide a smooth ride no matter the road conditions.

The ad was a hit, standing out for its creativity and humor in an industry known for serious, performance-driven messaging. It also won several awards and sparked numerous spoofs, including one from their competitor Jaguar.

Metro Trains Melbourne – “Dumb Ways to Die”

Public service announcements (PSAs) are usually somber and serious, especially when it comes to safety. But in 2012, Metro Trains Melbourne switched things with their “Dumb Ways to Die” campaign.

The goal was to promote rail safety, but instead of statistics and tragic stories, they used quirky, animated characters who sing about ridiculous and amusing ways to die (like setting fire to your hair, poking a stick at a grizzly bear)—including unsafe behavior around trains.

The catchy song and playful animation went viral, capturing the attention of younger audiences who typically tune out safety messages.

With over 300 million views on YouTube, “Dumb Ways to Die” became one of the most successful PSA campaigns in history, reducing train-related incidents by 21%.

Airtel – “Data is Life”

In Nigeria’s competitive telecom industry, Airtel faced stiff competition from brands like Glo and MTN. In 2016, they zagged with a campaign that focused not on data bundles and bytes but on the emotional impact of connectivity.

The “Data is Life” campaign used storytelling to depict how data affects people’s lives in unexpected and meaningful ways.

One standout ad titled “Lost” featured a man stranded at sea, with the message symbolizing how people feel lost without data. By humanizing their service, Airtel differentiated themselves from competitors who relied heavily on technical features and price points.

This campaign not only won awards but also reshaped the brand’s image as one that understands and connects with its customers on a deeper level.

GTBank – Ndani TV

In 2012, GTBank zagged in the banking industry by launching Ndani TV, a digital content hub showcasing original series, talk shows, and documentaries.

While most banks focused solely on financial services, GTBank tapped into lifestyle and entertainment, aiming to connect with middle-class millennials in Nigeria.

By aligning their brand with cultural and social interests beyond traditional banking, GTBank created a stronger emotional connection with their audience.

Ndani TV became a platform for creative expression and cultural engagement, setting GTBank apart from competitors and positioning the brand as a lifestyle curator.

These examples show that in a world where consumers are bombarded with over 10,000 brand messages daily, doing what everyone else does simply won’t cut it. Zagging—taking a bold, unconventional approach-gives brands the power to stand out, resonate with their audience, and create lasting impressions.

Whether it’s through unexpected honesty, humorous metaphors, or emotional storytelling, zagging enables brands to break away from the ordinary.

How will your brand zag?

Let’s help you find the answer. Visit www.pulsemarketing.africa to contact us or follow @pulsemarketingng on Instagram for more updates. Let’s make your business impossible to ignore.