You could face a ₦250K fine if you drive without this

If you are in Nigeria, you've probably heard of or even seen the police's recent initiative that from February 1st, checkpoints across all 36 states will strictly enforce compliance with the mandatory Third-Party Auto Insurance.

Now, everybody is panicking, and we understand why. Let's face it: Many Nigerians don't take insurance seriously.

Some of us even pay random guys to "arrange” insurance certificates for us, and we never check if they are genuine. But this time, that carelessness (aka Looseguard) can land you in serious trouble.

Here is the new deal, driving without at least Third-Party Auto Insurance or carrying a fake insurance certificate could cost you ₦250,000, land you in jail, or even both!

The Risks of Looseguarding

Think about it:

Today, you are paying for car repairs out of pocket.

Tomorrow, you are begging someone whose car you bashed on the road (Because where you wan see money take repair G-Wagon backlight just like that?)

Now, with this enforcement, it’s ₦250,000 fine or jail term.

Why gamble with all this stress when you can avoid it entirely?

No Looseguard: Get Genuine Insurance from Leadway

Leadway Assurance recently launched a campaign with the theme "No Looseguard." The Auto Insurance video was so relatable that it hit home. Leaving your car uninsured or driving with fake insurance is peak Looseguard behaviour.

Why risk paying ₦250,000 when you can get genuine Third-Party Auto Insurance from Leadway for just ₦15,000 per year?

Let's break it down:

₦15,000 gets you basic Third-Party Auto Insurance for a year, saving you from unnecessary drama on the road when you have an accident involving third party property. Your personal car is however not covered in this policy only third party vehicles and properties are covered.

₦30,000 gets you Third-Party Autobase, which covers up to ₦500,000 for repairs on your own car and offers you full third-party protection.

If you are an agba baller, go for the Leadway Comprehensive Auto Insurance for the most extensive coverage. It protects both your vehicle and other drivers on the road.

Why Wait?

A lot of people think insurance is complicated or expensive. Truth is, it is super affordable and straightforward. That ₦15,000 you want to use to buy a new polo or make that trending hairstyle can save you from getting in trouble with the law and potential roadside drama all year round.

And please, don't go and pay some random guy for “insurance.” Many of those certificates are fake, and you will still be the one to pay for them literally! Just visit leadway.com/auto-insurance/ to get genuine and reliable coverage in minutes or go to a trusted Leadway Agent to help you.

No Looseguard This Period

They say, "To be forewarned is to be forearmed.” No Looseguard ₦250,000 because of an avoidable mistake.

Secure your ride and your pocket for just a small amount today. Stay compliant with the law, avoid the drama, and keep your mind at ease. No Looseguard! Reach out to Leadway now!