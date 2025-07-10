Wakanow unveils Prime Club, promising unmatched end-to-end luxury travel for Nigerians

Leading travel technology company Wakanow.com has launched its premium membership offering, the Wakanow Prime Club, designed to redefine luxury travel experiences for high-net-worth individuals across Nigeria.

Speaking at the exclusive launch event, held last Friday evening, July 4, 2025, at GAIA Africa in Victoria Island, Lagos, the chief host, Adenike Macaulay, Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow Nigeria Group, described the Prime Club as far more than a traditional loyalty scheme.

“The Prime Club is an invitation to an exclusive way of traveling, from booking, to flying, to arrival, and your experience at your destination,” Macaulay said. “It’s not your typical points-and-promos membership.

"This is a club where you have a dedicated travel concierge that caters to your every need, from booking to airport arrival and beyond. We are your chief of staff for all things travel. At Wakanow, we never do anything halfway. We ensure we deliver ample value for every naira, every dollar, every cent our customers spend with us.”

Chief Executive Officer, Wakanow.com Nigeria Group, Adenike Macaulay, at the launch of Wakanow Prime Club, an exclusive premium travel membership, held last Friday, July 4, in Victoria Island.

According to Macaulay, the Wakanow Prime Club is an elite subscription experience that combines bespoke benefits like a personal travel concierge, complimentary Fly with Confidence insurance, VIP airport services, and exclusive lifestyle perks. She stated further that the exclusive travel club is a membership by invitation or qualification only, reserved for those who travel exceptionally.

Adding a lively twist to the proceedings was a friendly ticket auction, designed purely for entertainment and guest engagement rather than as a formal commercial auction. Guests enthusiastically bid for premium travel tickets, including two Value Jet business class tickets to Banjul, The Gambia; a business class return ticket to Kenya; and an Air France business class ticket to any destination in Europe. All tickets were awarded at lower than their original market prices, adding an element of fun and surprise to the night.

Bayo Adedeji, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, emphasised the travel agency’s ambition to deliver global-standard travel solutions that go beyond transactional service.

“We are a formidable brand that wants to give our customers more than they ask for,” Adedeji said. “We create ways for our customers to receive service anywhere in the world. It’s not about money, it is about service. Wherever your destination might be, we are available to you 24 hours a day.

"As a Prime member, I am your personal travel agent. Whether you’re in Dubai and need anything, or in Gambia craving a milkshake, or in Ghana facing a card issue, we will handle it. This is about creating a relationship that surpasses flights.”

A Cross-section of guests at the launch of Wakanow Prime Club, an exclusive premium travel membership, held last Friday, July 4, in Victoria Island.

The Wakanow Prime Club launch event, which blended business and pleasure, transforming into a lively evening of fine dining, art, and entertainment was also marked by vibrant moments, including a soulful violin performance and a surprise artist showcase where a guest artist unveiled portrait sketches of two unsuspecting guests, a highlight that sparked excitement and applause across the room.

The event was organized in collaboration with partners API Global and The Legacy Haus (TLH) and drew an elite audience, including representatives from Sencillo, Value Jet, Yolo Island, Kenya Airways, and Air France/KLM.

With the Prime Club, Wakanow aims to set a new benchmark for premium travel services in Nigeria, merging technology, exclusive partnerships, and a personalised touch to craft extraordinary travel experiences for its members.

_---_