Verve Extends the Goodlife Promo – More Rewards, More Reasons to Pay with Verve!

From now until November 30th, 2025, customers who use their Verve cards across ATMs, POS terminals, and online platforms automatically qualify for a chance to win up to ₦1,000,000. In addition, Verve users will continue to enjoy a 10% discount at select merchant locations nationwide, ensuring that every transaction goes beyond payment and delivers real value.

The Goodlife Promo has already rewarded thousands of Verve users across Nigeria with discounts and cashbacks. By extending the campaign, Verve reaffirms its commitment to rewarding loyalty while promoting financial inclusion and cashless transactions across Africa.

The Goodlife Promo is open to both new and existing Verve cardholders and will run until November 30th, 2025. Customers who do not yet have a Verve card can easily request one from their banks to participate.

To participate, all you need to do is use your Verve card for everyday transactions. So, whether you’re buying groceries, paying for transportation, or settling bills, remember that each transaction with Verve is not just a payment, it’s a chance to step closer to the good life, and the more you transact, the higher your chances of winning.

Don’t miss out, swipe, tap, and pay with Verve today and live the good life!

ADVERTISEMENT