Understanding Neuromarketing: How science is shaping consumer behaviour

What is Neuromarketing?

Neuromarketing is a field that combines neuroscience, psychology, and marketing to understand how our brains work when making buying decisions.

It goes beyond traditional surveys and focus groups, which rely on what people say.

Neuromarketing digs into the subconscious mind to get a better picture of what really influences us to buy products.

Instead of just asking people questions, neuromarketing looks at how people physically respond to products, ads, and packaging. It helps marketers learn what drives people’s decisions and emotions, which can lead to better products and more effective ads.

The Science Behind Neuromarketing

Neuromarketing uses different techniques to understand how our brains and bodies react to marketing stimuli.

Physiological Tracking

1. Eye Tracking:

Eye tracking measures where and how long people look at certain things, like a product or an ad. By tracking eye movements, marketers can understand what grabs attention and what doesn’t. This helps them design better ads or websites.

Data from eye-tracking is often shown as heatmaps, which highlight areas that people focus on the most.

2. Biometrics:

Biometrics looks at changes in your body’s reactions, such as heart rate and skin conductance. These responses show how people feel emotionally when they interact with a product or advertisement.

It helps measure excitement, stress, or other emotional reactions that influence purchasing decisions.

Brain Scanning Technologies

1. EEG (Electroencephalogram):

EEG is a technology that tracks brain activity. It helps marketers understand how people feel emotionally and how their attention works when looking at an ad or a product.

For example, Hyundai used EEG to study how customers reacted to different car designs. By understanding these reactions, they were able to improve their car designs and boost sales.

Neuromarketing in SEO

Neuromarketing also plays a role in Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). It helps marketers understand how users interact with search results and websites.

1. Website Design:

Eye tracking can help marketers figure out how users engage with a website’s layout. This data can guide the design to make navigation easier and improve conversions (like getting users to make a purchase).

2. Understanding Search Intent & Keywords:

Neuromarketing helps analyze how people react to different search results. This can improve SEO strategies by showing what types of keywords or search results people are most likely to click on.

Neuromarketing in Paid Ads

1. Ad Design & Placement:

Neuromarketing helps test how effective ads are by tracking attention with eye-tracking and EEG. Marketers can figure out which designs and placements work best to grab attention and get the desired emotional response.

2. Messaging & Storytelling:

Neuromarketing shows which types of stories or messages resonate most with people. This helps create ads that connect emotionally with the audience, making them more effective.

Brands Using Neuromarketing

Many big brands use neuromarketing to improve their products and marketing strategies:

1. Coca-Cola:

Coca-Cola used brain scans (fMRI) to study why people prefer Coke over Pepsi. The results showed that emotional connections to the brand, rather than just taste, were key to brand loyalty.

2. Frito-Lay:

Frito-Lay used EEG to study how people reacted to their Super Bowl ads. They found that humor played a big role in engaging the audience. They also used neuromarketing to study packaging and understand price sensitivity.

3. Hyundai:

Hyundai used EEG to see how consumers reacted to different car designs. This led to changes that made their cars more appealing and helped increase sales.

4. PayPal:

PayPal used neuromarketing to test which advertising messages worked best. They used these insights to create more effective ads and improve their campaigns.

Why Neuromarketing Matters

Neuromarketing is helping brands understand their customers on a deeper level. By using science and technology, companies can create ads, products, and experiences that connect with people’s emotions and subconscious desires. This means more successful marketing strategies that lead to better results.

For more information:

15 Neuromarketing examples: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F_Xlulm8UU4&t=8s

How Apple and Nike have branded your brain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4eIDBV4Mpek