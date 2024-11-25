Turkish airlines revamps its Amenity Kit concept

Turkish Airlines, the airline that flies to more countries than any other, continues to maintain its innovative spirit while providing its guests with a high-quality travel experience. The global brand has introduced its Business Class passengers to a new amenity kit collection designed in collaboration with Lanvin.

This special Business Class amenity kit collection, consisting of five pieces, is designed with a focus on sustainability, blending modern luxury with elegance. Each bag, inspired by Lanvin’s most iconic designs, is carefully crafted to be reusable and versatile for various purposes. The bags feature limited-edition Lanvin cosmetic products and meticulously selected contents to turn the journey of Turkish Airlines guests into a unique experience. The sets include a Hand & Body Lotion and a Lip Balm enriched with Cocoa Seed Oil, Shea Oil, Olive Shell Oil, and Coconut Oil to provide optimal hydration during flights.

Business Class amenity kit collection offers bags in brown, black, tan and cream options. Additionally, a wallet-style black and brown bag is provided on international Business Class flights lasting between five and eight hours. All products within the kits are designed with sustainability in mind. The eye mask and socks are made from recycled materials, reducing the use of natural resources while maintaining comfort and style. The earplugs are packaged in paper to minimize single-use plastics, and the toothbrush is crafted from bamboo.

The Lanvin collection reflects Turkish Airlines’ commitment to travel comfort and promotes reuse in line with the zero-waste principle.



About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 487 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 349 worldwide destinations as 296 international and 53 domestics in 130 countries. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

Established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance, the Star Alliance network was founded on a customer value proposition of global reach, worldwide recognition, and seamless service. Since its inception, it has offered the largest and most comprehensive airline network, with a strong emphasis on enhancing the customer experience throughout the entire Alliance journey.

The member airlines are: Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United.

Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers 17,500 daily flights to over 1,150 airports in 189 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner Juneyao Airlines.Star Alliance Press Office: Tel: +65 8729 6691 Email: mediarelations@staralliance.com Visit our website or connect with us on all social media platforms.