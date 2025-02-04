These 5 Nigerian states are the most expensive to live in

In December 2024, Nigeria's inflation rate surged to 34.80%, marking a slight increase from the previous month. This spike can be attributed to a combination of factors, including high demand during the festive season, currency devaluation, rising energy costs, and ongoing supply chain disruptions.

With inflation soaring, daily living expenses have become a major concern for many Nigerians, particularly in urban areas. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) highlighted food and non-food items as key drivers of this increase, putting significant strain on household budgets across the country.

The effects of inflation are felt differently across Nigeria’s diverse regions. While some states have always been known for their high cost of living, the impact of rising prices has made certain areas even more expensive to reside in.

This listicle delves into the five most expensive states to live in Nigeria, taking into account factors like housing, transportation, utilities, and food costs. As inflation continues its upward trajectory, understanding these regional disparities is crucial for anyone planning to relocate or manage their finances in Nigeria’s challenging economic climate.

The following are the five most expensive states to live in, based on inflation data.

5. Sokoto

Sokoto recorded a sharp increase in inflation rates in December, with all-item inflation jumping to 42.43% from 38.7% in November. Food inflation saw an even steeper rise, reaching 57.47% from 51.3% in the previous month.

This surge reflects the combined effects of increased food demand during the holiday season and disruptions in food production and distribution, potentially worsened by regional security issues that affect supply chains.

4. Kebbi

Kebbi’s inflation rate stood at 41.47% in December, slightly down from 42.4% in November. Despite the marginal decline, food inflation remained high at 45.01%, down from 46.29%.

The state, which is heavily reliant on agriculture, has felt the strain of rising input costs and limited access to markets, pushing food prices upward. While some price pressures may have eased slightly, the high costs for essential goods remain a burden for residents.

3. Zamfara

Zamfara experienced a minor rise in its inflation rate in December, reaching 39.63% from 39.41% in November. Food inflation also increased, reaching 46.39%, up from 46.01%. The state continues to face challenges in food production and distribution, which are further exacerbated by ongoing security issues.

These challenges drive up the cost of living, particularly in terms of essential food items, while non-food inflation also puts a strain on household budgets.

2. Gombe

Gombe saw a slight increase in its overall inflation rate, which rose to 38.32% in December, compared to 38.1% in November. However, food inflation decreased to 45.90% from 46.63%, suggesting that the influence of non-food items, such as energy, housing, and transportation, is becoming more pronounced.

The state's economy, which is highly dependent on agriculture, has been impacted by rising energy and transport costs, further driving inflation in both food and non-food categories.

1. Bauchi

Bauchi remained the state with the highest inflation rate in December 2024, recording an all-item inflation rate of 44.06%, though slightly lower than the 46.2% in November. Food inflation also eased somewhat, dropping to 39.37% from 40.48%.

Despite this small reduction, Bauchi continues to lead the list due to persistent non-food inflation, particularly driven by rising energy costs. The combination of high costs for essential goods, alongside the impacts of seasonal fluctuations in food supply, keeps the cost of living exceptionally high in the state.