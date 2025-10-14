The Footballers Who Came Out of Retirement and Shocked the World

In football, retirement is often seen as the end, the final whistle that signals the conclusion of a player’s story. But as we’ve seen time and again, some legends simply refuse to fade quietly into the sunset. Whether driven by love for the game, national pride, or the irresistible lure of competition, several footballers have made the dramatic decision to lace up their boots again after calling it quits.

Some returns have been glorious, reviving careers and inspiring nations; others, not so much, offering a sobering reminder that time, indeed, waits for no one.

So, let’s take a look at some of the most remarkable, and unforgettable, football comebacks in history.

1. Zinedine Zidane (2005–2006)

When Zinedine Zidane retired from international football after UEFA Euro 2004, it felt final. He had achieved everything, World Cup winner, European champion, Ballon d’Or recipient, and one of the most gifted midfielders ever. Yet in 2005, France was struggling to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, and the team’s spirit looked broken. Zidane answered the call of his country, announcing his return to lead Les Bleus once more.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result was magical. Zidane captained France to the 2006 World Cup final, won the tournament’s Golden Ball, and reminded the world why he was still football’s grand maestro. His career ended dramatically with that infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi, but even so, his comeback remains one of football’s greatest redemption tales.

2. Paul Scholes (2012)

Manchester United fans thought they’d seen the last of Paul Scholes in 2011 when he retired after a glittering career filled with trophies. But just six months later, with United struggling with injuries, Sir Alex Ferguson made a phone call that changed everything. Scholes returned in January 2012, quietly registering again as a player and stepping right back into midfield like he’d never left.

He dictated play with his trademark vision and calmness, helping United challenge for the English Premier League title. His second spell proved that class truly is permanent. Scholes finally retired for good in 2013, this time on his own terms, and with even more admiration from fans and teammates alike.

3. Roger Milla (1990)

ADVERTISEMENT

No comeback story in football history is more romantic than Roger Milla’s. The Cameroonian striker had retired from international football in 1987 at the age of 35. But ahead of the 1990 World Cup, President Paul Biya personally urged him to return, and the rest is history.

At 38, Milla became a global sensation, scoring four goals and celebrating each with his iconic corner-flag dance. He led Cameroon to the quarter-finals, the first African team ever to do so. Remarkably, he came back again for the 1994 World Cup at age 42, becoming the oldest goal scorer in World Cup history. A true symbol of African pride and timeless passion.

4. Arjen Robben (2020)

After retiring in 2019 following an illustrious spell at Bayern Munich, Arjen Robben seemed content to step away from the professional game. But a year later, sentiment called him home. In 2020, he came out of retirement to play for his boyhood club, FC Groningen.

Although injuries restricted him to just a few appearances, the emotional return was about more than football, it was about gratitude, loyalty, and the joy of ending where it all began. Robben’s comeback may have been brief, but it reminded fans that passion for the game never fades, even for the most decorated professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Lionel Messi (2016)

After Argentina’s heartbreaking Copa América defeat in 2016, Lionel Messi shocked the world by announcing his international retirement. The greatest player of his generation felt defeated by years of near-misses. But the global outpouring of emotion, from fans, teammates, and even political leaders, convinced him to return just weeks later.

Messi’s decision changed everything. He led Argentina to Copa América glory in 2021, ending the nation’s 28-year trophy drought, and then to World Cup triumph in 2022. His brief “retirement” became a defining chapter in one of football’s most inspiring stories, proof that sometimes walking away helps you rediscover your true love for the game.

6. Henrik Larsson (2006)

Sweden’s Henrik Larsson retired from international football after Euro 2004, but when his nation needed him for the 2006 World Cup, he couldn’t say no. His leadership and experience lifted Sweden, and even at 34, his touch, movement, and eye for goal were as sharp as ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larsson’s comeback showed a professionalism and humility that defined his career. It was less about personal glory and more about duty, the kind of selfless decision that earns respect long after the boots are hung up.

7. Jens Lehmann (2011)

In 2011, Arsenal found themselves in an unexpected goalkeeping crisis. Out of options, Arsène Wenger turned to Jens Lehmann, who had retired the year before. At 41, Lehmann signed a short-term deal to help the Gunners finish the season, and ended up playing one last Premier League match against Blackpool.

It was a short but symbolic return, the kind of professional gesture that summed up Lehmann’s fiery competitiveness and commitment to his former club.

8. Carlos Tevez (2022)

ADVERTISEMENT

After hanging up his boots in 2022, Carlos Tevez couldn’t resist the pull of the pitch for long. A year later, he returned briefly as player-coach for Rosario Central, combining management with playing duties. It was a testament to his warrior mentality, a career built on grit, hunger, and that signature passion that defined his time with Manchester United, City, and Juventus.

While it wasn’t the most glamorous comeback, it showed the unbreakable connection between a player and the game that made him who he is.

Stay ahead of the game with iLOTBET, your ultimate home for football action, updates, and smart betting opportunities.