Success, Strategy, and Smart Living: Lessons from LG Insider Business Masterclass

The modern business world and the conversations around it are changing. At the LG Insider Business Masterclass, women from various industries explored how technology, financial literacy, and strategic growth can drive long-term success.

The event was more than just a gathering—it was a space for women to gain practical insights, network, and discover new ways to scale their businesses in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Adenike Aderogba, MD/CEO of Nikky Taurus Nig. Ltd. emphasised the importance of resilience and adaptability in today’s business world. “Women are no longer waiting for opportunities—we are creating them.

"Success is not just about working hard but about making strategic decisions that position us for growth,” she said, inspiring attendees to embrace innovation and financial literacy as key drivers of success.

A key highlight of the event was the impactful insights shared by industry leaders on business growth and financial sustainability. Seyi Banigbe, a seasoned entrepreneur and legal practitioner, underscored the critical role of visibility in business, stating, “You can have the best product, but if you don’t make noise, no one will notice.” She emphasised branding as a vital tool for maintaining a competitive edge.

Nkebet Mesele, a finance expert, reinforced the importance of financial discipline, advising women to “put yourself on a salary” to ensure long-term stability and sustainable growth.

Adding to this, Sandra O. Yoroh, State Manager at the Bank of Industry, encouraged attendees to develop a deep understanding of their business ecosystem, highlighting the significance of strategic partnerships and seizing the right opportunities for expansion.

This collective wisdom served as a powerful call to action, inspiring entrepreneurs to embrace visibility, financial prudence, and strategic collaboration in their business journeys.

The discussion extended beyond finance and branding to encompass the critical role of innovation in modern business. Mrs. Anita Aigbe, B2B Manager (HVAC) at LG Nigeria, explored how automation and energy-efficient technology are revolutionising business operations.

She highlighted LG’s advanced solutions as a cost-effective approach to addressing Nigeria’s energy challenges, emphasising the need for smart investments that drive efficiency and sustainability.

In today’s competitive landscape, staying ahead requires leveraging cutting-edge tools to enhance productivity and operational effectiveness.

Beyond the insightful discussions, the event fostered a dynamic and empowering environment where women had the opportunity to connect, exchange experiences, and build meaningful professional and personal relationships.

It served as a platform for networking, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing, reinforcing the importance of community in business success.

As a special highlight, LG added an element of excitement and appreciation by rewarding lucky attendees with premium gifts, including state-of-the-art 8kg Top Loading LG washing machines.

This gesture not only underscored LG’s dedication to innovation and quality but also reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing everyday convenience and efficiency for modern households.

