St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi Announces 7th Edition of the Lagos Kids Mini Marathon

St. Saviour’s School, Ikoyi is pleased to announce the 7th edition of the Endowment Fund Lagos Kids Mini Marathon, themed “Rock the Path, Your Way.” The much-anticipated youth sporting event will take place on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Orange Island, Lagos, in partnership with the Lagos State Government, CardinalStone, and Alafia Foundation, a non-profit organization that donated 500 trainers for kids that will be participating in the marathon

The annual Lagos Kids Mini Marathon, powered by the St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi Endowment Fund, has become one of the most celebrated children’s sporting initiatives in Lagos, attracting participants aged 5–14 from private and public schools across the state and beyond. The event promotes fitness, resilience, teamwork, and healthy competition, while raising support for long-term educational and development projects. It was stated that part of the fund will be dedicated to positively transform the lives of underprivileged children.

Over the last six editions, the marathon has evolved into a major community-building platform, celebrating excellence, sportsmanship, and leadership. This year’s edition will feature multiple race categories ranging from 1km to 5km, providing opportunities for children with varying athletic abilities to participate.

Speaking on the upcoming edition, Mrs. Enitan Rewane, Chairperson of the Planning Committee, expressed excitement about this year’s event and appreciation for the continuous support from government and private sector partners. She noted that comprehensive arrangements have been made across medical, security, entertainment, and logistics to ensure a safe and impactful event experience.

The Head Teacher of St. Saviour’s School Ikoyi, Mr. Craig Heaton, emphasized the importance of the initiative, stating: “The Kids Mini Marathon is a tradition we cherish deeply at St. Saviour’s. It reflects our commitment to nurturing confident, mentally resilient, and well-rounded children. Each year, we witness the joy, determination, and personal growth experienced by participants, and it reinforces why this event remains so important. We look forward to welcoming schools, families, and partners to the 7th edition as we celebrate youth, community, and shared purpose.”

Also speaking, Mr. Adesoye Adejuwon, Deputy Director, Lagos State Sports Commission, reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives aligned with the government’s vision for public–private partnerships that advance sports development and community engagement across the state.

Mr. Ayoola Adeola, Managing Director of CardinalStone, noted that the organization remains proud to play a role in empowering children through access to sporting opportunities and community support. He highlighted that participation in the marathon represents an investment in children, education, and collective social impact.

The 2025 edition will also feature family fun activities, hydration and recovery stations, medals, awards, fitness demonstrations, and community engagement zones. The event continues to serve as a major fundraising initiative for the St. Saviour’s Endowment Fund, supporting infrastructure upgrades, educational development, and long-term sustainability initiatives.

Registration is open to children from both private and public schools, while parents, guardians, sponsors, and community partners are encouraged to participate and support this impactful cause.