SKOT Communications launches Academy to shape Global Storytellers

SKOT Communications, a global strategic communications consultancy, has launched the SKOT Impact Academy, a social impact initiative designed to equip early-career professionals with the skills to thrive in Nigeria’s fast-evolving communications industry.

The SKOT Impact Academy is a six-week, hands-on program tailored for young professionals with 1–2 years of experience. It is a platform to nurture talent and transform it into industry-ready expertise. Participants will gain world-class tools, practical knowledge, and storytelling mastery to help them shape narratives, strengthen brands, and inspire change.

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on Quality Education and Decent Work for Youth, SKOT Impact Academy is creating opportunities for young professionals to grow, compete, and thrive in the global economy. As a social Impact initiative of SKOT Communications, the academy is committed to providing access to high-quality, practical education for early-career professionals in public relations. This tuition-free 6-week program is a launchpad for those who want to build a career with purpose with a curriculum is built on hands-on application and real-world insights, bridging the gap between theory and execution.

“SKOT Impact Academy is more than a training program, it is where young professionals are given a solid foundation to grow, thrive, and lead with purpose. My vision is for the Academy to be the PR hub that empowers them to become global storytellers whose voices shape industries, strengthen brands, and redefine the future of African communications” said Tokunboh George-Taylor, Founder of SKOT Academy and CEO of SKOT Communications while commenting on the vision behind the impact academy.

With over 400 applications received from the first cohort, the Impact Academy builds on SKOT Academy’s empower professionals with PR skills and knowledge to drive career growth and reshape the communications landscape. By lowering barriers to access, the program ensures inclusivity and impact, equipping participants not only with technical expertise but also with confidence and industry networks to thrive.

Commenting on the impact of the launch, Nkechi Ali Balogun said, “The launch of the SKOT Impact Academy is a defining moment for the Nigerian communications industry. By investing in young professionals at the earliest stages of their careers, this initiative is building a pipeline of world-class storytellers who will shape how Africa is seen and heard globally while positioning our industry for sustainable growth and global relevance.”

SKOT Impact Academy is one of the three core programs of SKOT Academy. The tuition-free program will be held thrice a year in a virtual and hybrid format, providing more access and flexibility for students. SKOT Academy also offers SKOT Masterclasses, a program curated for junior-senior level professionals aiming to refine their strategic communication capabilities. The third core program of the academy is SKOT Elevate which delivers bespoke, client-specific courses designed to address unique organisational needs.

About SKOT Academy

SKOT Academy is Africa’s leading communications training program, dedicated to empowering professionals at every stage of their careers. Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and championed by SKOT Communications , the PR Academy offers a comprehensive portfolio of training programs designed to meet the evolving demands of the communications industry. The academy is structured into three core programs: SKOT Impact Academy, SKOT Masterclasses and SKOT Elevate.

Founded in 2025, SKOT Academy is committed to delivering practical, hands-on learning experiences grounded in real-world case studies with a mission to transform communicators into compelling storytellers who drive impact, shape narratives, and lead conversations across diverse sectors and platforms.

About SKOT Communications

SKOT Communications is a global strategic communications consultancy with a strong Sub-Saharan Africa focus. At SKOT, we believe that every individual and corporate has a unique story to tell, it’s finding your voice that makes all the difference. Using our expertise, creativity, and innovative ideas, we not only define, redefine, or amplify your voice, but we use it to create real connections; connections that grow relationships and loyalty and deliver results you can measure.