SimpliRide Officially Launches Across Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt - Ushering in a New Era of Nigerian Mobility

With over 6,000 verified drivers pre-registered before launch and a scalable digital infrastructure in place, SimpliRide is poised to transform how Nigerians move and how drivers earn.

SimpliRide, Nigeria's first indigenous subscription-based e-hailing platform, officially launches today across three major Nigerian cities: Abuja (Federal Capital Territory), Lagos, and Port Harcourt (Rivers State). Built to empower drivers and provide affordable, safe, and tech-enabled transportation, SimpliRide is setting a bold new standard in Africa's mobility landscape.

Today marks a monumental step forward in Nigeria's transportation evolution, said Henry Etukumoh, Country Head and EVP at SimpliRide. SimpliRide is more than just a ride hailing app; it is a platform for empowerment, ownership, and inclusive innovation.

Key Features of SimpliRide:

Subscription-Based Driver Model: Offering greater ownership, higher earnings, and financial independence.

Real-Time Tech Platform: GPS-enabled tracking, advanced analytics, and AI-powered route optimization.

Driver Empowerment: Integrated vehicle financing, training, wellness programs, and micro-loans.

Nigerians can now download the SimpliRide app via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store starting today. Drivers and riders alike are encouraged to join the movement, with special launch promos available in all three cities.

Now Available In:

Abuja: Seamless connections between central business districts, residential zones, and government centers.

Lagos: From Victoria Island to Ikeja, Lekki to Yaba, SimpliRide is redefining urban transport in Nigeria's economic capital.

Port Harcourt: Supporting both everyday commuters and the oil & gas workforce with a safe, reliable alternative.

SimpliRide was built for Nigerians, by Nigerians, with a vision to create not just a mobility app, but a national movement powered by trust, dignity, and opportunity.

Call to Action

PR Contact:

Raymond Achua Ochikono, PhD

Director of Business Development, SimpliRide

Phone: +234 811 369 8102