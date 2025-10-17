Sidel opens new Lagos office to accelerate sustainable packaging and regional growth in West Africa

Sidel has opened a new office in Phoenix, Ikeja, expanding its African footprint and reinforcing its commitment to customer proximity, innovation, and sustainable growth in West Africa.

The new site — Sidel’s third office in Africa after South Africa and Nairobi — strengthens support for customers in Nigeria, and neighboring markets across PET, can, and glass packaging formats.

“West Africa is a growth engine for Africa’s beverage and packaging industries,” said Clive Smith, Executive Vice President, AOA, Sidel. “Our new base in Lagos allows us to be closer to customers, helping them innovate and grow with efficient, sustainable solutions.”

Pietro Cassani, Sidel CEO, added: “With Nigeria’s size, talent, and manufacturing momentum, Lagos is a natural choice. This investment reflects our confidence in the region’s potential and our commitment to develop local capabilities in packaging innovation.”

Sidel has been a trusted partner to regional beverage leaders through projects such as StrongPack in Nigeria and Twellium in Ghana, delivering advanced PET, can, and glass lines and labelling systems.

The event concluded the following day with an Innovation Seminar titled “Driving Packaging Innovation and Sustainability for Tomorrow”, gathering key customers from across the region.

Attendees participated in in-depth presentations and discussions around implementing sustainable packaging solutions across PET, can, and glass formats, leveraging Sidel’s services to optimise total cost of ownership and boost line efficiency, and adapting packaging technology to meet the unique demands of the West African distribution chain.

Further information about Sidel’s expansion in West Africa and how businesses can access support is available on the Sidel website.

