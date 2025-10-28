Rifugio at 10: A Night of Reflection, Recognition, and Renewed Vision

On Friday, October 17, 2025, Rifugio Communications marked a major milestone, ten years of powering lives through technology. The 10th-anniversary celebration, held at The Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together partner brands, staff, customers, and friends of the company for an evening filled with gratitude, laughter, and reflection.



The night began with a vibrant cocktail reception that set the tone for connection and celebration. Guests mingled across branded booths, where Rifugio’s partner brands showcased their latest innovations, from Samsung’s premium devices to Oraimo accessories and other multibrand gadgets, all available at exclusive anniversary discounts. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement, glasses clinking, and quiet conversations about how far Rifugio had come.

Dr. Kayode Thomas, CEO of Rifugio Communications , gave his opening address. His speech captured what the evening was about: not only a celebration of a company, but of resilience, people, and purpose.

“This anniversary is both a day of reflection and celebration,” Thomas said. “We started in 2015 with one outlet in Lekki, Lagos, and today, Rifugio stands tall with over 24 outlets across Nigeria and more still opening. The journey has not been easy, but it has been worth it.”

Dr Kayode Thomas credited Rifugio’s growth to a mix of faith, determination, and foresight. “What discourages others is what gives me confidence,” he added. “Africa’s potential is enormous. The people are here, the demand is here, and we must keep creating jobs and opportunities.”

A Decade of Growth

From one small store in 2015, Rifugio has grown into Nigeria’s leading electronics retailer and Samsung Experience Store partner, with footprints in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, and Kaduna. The brand’s steady rise is built on trust, quality, and innovation, values that have earned it the loyalty of thousands of customers and multiple industry awards, including Best Samsung Partner and Flagship Store of the Year.

Today, Rifugio operates as a multibrand retailer with Samsung https://sesnigeria.com/ , Oraimo, Tecno, Infinix, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi under its umbrella, serving as both a physical and online hub for authentic tech products. The company has also built a strong digital presence through rifugionigeria.com and sesnigeria.com, Nigeria’s only Samsung-exclusive online store.

As Dr Thomas shared in his speech, Rifugio’s mission goes beyond sales. “Our stores are not just placing to buy gadgets,” he said. “They are spaces where innovation meets people. Where our customers can feel, test, and connect with the technology that powers their lives.”

A Celebration of People and Partnerships

After the speeches, the celebration continued with entertainment that lit up the hall. The event was hosted by comedian Buchi, known for his energetic performances and role in My Flatmates. His humor, paired with a live band and a series of side attractions, kept the audience on their feet throughout the night.

There were raffle draws where guests won phones, accessories, and even the grand prize, a Samsung television. Applause filled the room each time a name was called, and lucky winners took the stage, grinning as they posed for pictures with their prizes.

In between the laughter and excitement, Rifugio also took a moment to honor the people behind the brand’s success. One of the evening’s highlights was the Special Recognition Award presented to Mr. Edward, a long-standing staff member who has been part of Rifugio’s story for seven years. His dedication and service to the company earned him a standing ovation and heartfelt applause.

Laughter, Lights, and Legacy

The event’s second half turned into a festival of joy. More comedians took the stage, sharing jokes about life, Lagos traffic, and the obsession with the latest gadgets. The hall echoed with laughter, camera flashes, and live music as the celebration flowed into the evening.

There was a symbolic cake cutting, a reminder that Rifugio’s first decade is only the beginning of many more to come. Afterward, as the lights dimmed and the music picked up, the dance floor came alive. Staff, partners, and guests joined together for the after-party, creating moments that perfectly captured the spirit of the brand: vibrant, connected, and human.

Looking Forward

As Rifugio steps into its second decade, the company’s focus remains clear, to keep expanding access to quality technology, empower people across Africa, and redefine the retail experience through innovation and trust.

“We have survived 10 years in a challenging market,” Thomas concluded. “By God’s grace, in the next 10, we will not only be in every state in Nigeria but across Africa, empowering people and redefining the electronics retail experience.”

The anniversary was more than a party. It was a reaffirmation of Rifugio’s mission to power the world of its customers, one device at a time.