Revolutionizing Car Care in Nigeria: premium automotive solutions out nationwide

With a proven track record in North America, Europe, and Asia, the brand is now offering high-performance car care products to Nigerian consumers, businesses, and auto professionals.

The expansion comes as part of a broader effort to provide affordable, high-quality vehicle maintenance solutions tailored to the diverse needs of Nigerian drivers.

From interior and exterior detailing to engine protection and performance enhancement, these products offer a complete automotive care experience.

A Brand Built on Innovation and Quality

With over 17 years of industry experience, the company has established itself as a global leader in automotive maintenance.

Operating from a 30,000-square-meter advanced facility with a daily production capacity of 150,000 cans, the brand is committed to quality, safety, and environmental responsibility.

“Our goal is to revolutionize how car owners in Nigeria maintain their vehicles,” a company spokesperson said. “By providing top-tier car care solutions, we are ensuring that Nigerian drivers can experience premium automotive maintenance at an affordable cost.”

A Comprehensive Range of Car Care Products

The brand’s extensive lineup includes waxing, cleaning, lubricating, and protective solutions designed for both professional and everyday use.

Exterior & Paint Protection Wax and Dry – Long-lasting protection, rain repellency, and a brilliant shine.



Ultra Shine – Multi-use polish for cars, motorcycles, leather, and tires.



Wheel & Rim Cleaner – A powerful yet gentle formula for spotless rims.



Rubber Spray – A peelable rubber coating for customization and surface protection.



Spray Paint – High-quality coatings for automotive refinishing.

Interior Care & Freshness Quick Fresh Deodorizer – Instantly removes odors for a fresh interior.



Air Freshener – Enhances driving comfort with a long-lasting fragrance.

Engine & Mechanical Maintenance Motor Oil & Motorcycle Oil – Advanced lubrication technology for engine longevity.



Transmission Fluid – Ensures smooth gear shifts and optimal vehicle performance.



Cooling System Care & Anti-Freeze – Prevents overheating and improves efficiency.



Additives – Boosts fuel efficiency and engine durability.



De-Rust Lubricant – Protects metal components from rust and corrosion.

Tire & Wheel Care Tire & Wheel Cleaner – Restores shine and protects against road grime.



Car Part Maintenance



Car Part Care Solutions – Specialized treatments for auto parts preservation.

Exciting Business Opportunities for Dealers & Partners

In addition to making these premium car care solutions available nationwide, the company also offers business opportunities to dealers, wholesalers, and distributors across Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan, and other major cities.

Why Partner with Flamingo?

High-demand, premium car care products



Exclusive dealership opportunities



Competitive pricing with high profit margins



Marketing and promotional support



Efficient supply chain and logistics solutions

How to Become a Dealer or Distributor

Entrepreneurs and businesses looking to partner with a global leader in automotive care can now apply for dealership opportunities. 📞 Phone: ‪+234 814 036 4558‬ 📩 Email: sales@flamingocartech.com

With its unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, the brand is ready to reshape the car care industry in Nigeria, ensuring that car owners, businesses, and auto professionals have access to the best vehicle maintenance products in the market.