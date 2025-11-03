Pressdia Becomes Africa’s First Fully Digital PR Distribution Engine

Pressdia.com has launched as Africa’s first fully digital PR distribution engine, introducing a new, simplified way for brands and agencies to share their stories with the world. The platform, developed by Laerryblue Media, takes what was once a slow, manual process and transforms it into an automated, one-click experience for press release distribution and media coverage services.

For years, African businesses have struggled with the traditional PR model: long email threads, delayed quotes, and unclear pricing. Pressdia solves this problem with a digital-first approach. Clients can now browse press release services, select a package, make payment instantly, and see their stories published across verified media outlets—locally and internationally.

Transforming Press Release Distribution in Africa

Pressdia’s core innovation lies in its automation. As an automated PR engine, the platform handles everything from order placement to publication in a matter of hours. It supports press release distribution in Nigeria and across Africa, while also connecting brands to global media exposure. This means a small business in Lagos or Accra can now achieve visibility on par with major corporations without needing a large PR budget or extensive industry connections.

The system is built with transparency in mind. Every client knows exactly what they’re paying for, where their release will appear, and when it will go live. This clarity sets Pressdia apart from traditional PR services in Nigeria that often rely on manual communication and hidden costs.

Making PR Accessible and Profitable

Pressdia is more than a digital PR marketplace for brands. It also serves as a business tool for agencies and consultants through its affiliate payout program. This allows partners to earn income for every publication made through their referral, expanding opportunities across the press release distribution ecosystem in Africa.

Founder and CEO Olanrewaju Alaka describes the mission behind Pressdia as simple: “We wanted to make professional PR accessible to everyone—from small startups to established enterprises. Pressdia was built to bridge African businesses to global platforms with speed, credibility, and fairness.”

A New Standard for African PR

By digitizing every part of the process, Pressdia.com has made PR faster, smarter, and easier to manage. From selecting a press release package to tracking your publication status, everything happens in one place. There are no delays, no negotiations, and no uncertainty, just verified, guaranteed placements across trusted media outlets.

Pressdia’s technology-driven model represents the future of PR platforms in Africa. It gives businesses control over their storytelling and ensures they reach audiences that matter most, both regionally and globally.

About Pressdia

Pressdia.com is Africa’s first fully digital PR distribution engine, built by Laerryblue Media (laerryblue.com). The platform offers instant checkout for press release distribution, verified publications, transparent pricing, and an affiliate payout system for partners. By combining automation with credibility, Pressdia is setting a new benchmark for digital PR in Nigeria and global PR distribution across Africa.

For more information or to get started, visit www.pressdia.com.

