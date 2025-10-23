Pulse logo
Presco Declares Second Interim Dividend of ₦10 Following Record ₦139.7 Billion Profit Before Tax in 9M 2025

23 October 2025 at 11:16
Presco Plc (Bloomberg: PRESCO:NL | Reuters: PRESCO.LG | NGX: PRESCO), Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oil business, has announced a strong financial and operational performance for nine-month ended 30 September 2025, reporting a 108.2% year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to ₦139.7 billion. 

Following this record performance, the Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of N10 per share. This reaffirms Presco’s commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable value to its shareholders.

This performance reflects strong operational efficiency, improved agricultural yields and resilient market demand across Presco’s product portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s Edible Oil Market.

Key Highlights (9M 2025 vs. 9M 2024)

  • Revenue grew by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion (9M 2024: ₦128.6 billion).

  • Gross profit rose by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion.

  • Operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion.

  • EBITDA leaped by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion.

  • Profit Before Tax surged 108.2% to ₦139.7 billion.

  • Profit After Tax improved 114.0% to ₦110.8 billion.

  • Earnings per share rose 114.0% year-on-year to 11,079 kobo (₦110.79).

  • Total Assets expanded by 29.0% to ₦612.8 billion, with Retained Earnings up 54.3% to ₦195.5 billion.

Presco Plc delivered an outstanding ₦139.7 billion in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine-month period of 2025, representing a 108.2% year-on-year increase from ₦67.1 billion in Q3 2024. This result underscores the company’s strong operational resilience, disciplined execution, and sustained focus on efficiency and value creation.

Revenue for the first three quarters rose sharply by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion, up from ₦128.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit grew by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion, while operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion. EBITDA improved by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion, reflecting continued operational strength and cost management discipline. 

On the strength of this performance, the Board of Directors approved an additional interim dividend of N10 per share, reflecting confidence in Presco’s fundamentals and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. Earnings per share rose by 114.0% year-on-year to ₦110.79, reinforcing Presco’s consistent commitment to delivering superior shareholder value.

9M 2025 Performance Highlights

N ‘million

9M 2025

9M 2024

VAR

% VAR

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

Revenue

274,501

128,568

145,933

113.5%

Gross Profit

202,090

92,487

109,603

118.5%

Operating Profit

165,965

74,934

91,031

121.5%

Interest Expenses

(26,313)

(7,861)

(18,452)

234.7%

Profit before Tax

139,653

67,074

72,579

108.2%

Profit after Tax

110,786

51,765

59,021

114.0%

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA

170,895

78,373

92,522

118.1%

Earnings per Share (kobo)

11,079

5,177

5,902

114.0%

 

9M 2025

9M 2024

Change

% VAR

Key Ratios

 

 

 

 

EBITDA Margin 

62.3%

61.0%

 

1.3%

PBT Margin

50.9%

52.2%

 

-1.3%

 

9M 2025

2024FY

VAR

% VAR

Statement of Financial Position

 

 

 

 

Total Assets

612,819

475,096

137,723

29.0%

Total Liabilities

410,594

263,912

146,682

55.6%

Equity

202,225

211,185

(8,960)

-4.2%

Current  Assets

276,090

170,753

105,337

61.7%

Current Liabilities

220,243

174,847

45,396

26.0%

Retained Earnings

195,515

126,729

68,786

54.3%

 

 

 

 

 

 

9M 2025

2024FY

Change

% VAR

Returns on Equity

54.8%

36.8%

 

17.9%

Returns on Assets

18.1%

16.4%

 

1.7%

Current Ratio

125.4%

97.7%

 

27.7%


Commenting on the performance, Reji George, Managing Director of Presco Plc, stated:

“Presco’s Nine-Month Year-to-Date performance reflects not just strong numbers, but the strength of our model in an evolving Nigeria. As the country navigates new economic realities, our consistency and focus continue to stand out. We have stayed disciplined in execution, translating efficiency and innovation into real, measurable growth.

As the year draws to a close, we remain focused on sustaining our growth trajectory, also confident of a strong finish built on solid fundamentals and a prudent approach to financial management.

Our vision goes beyond quarterly results. We see Presco as part of Nigeria’s solution, driving value from the soil to industry, building resilience in the economy and creating sustainable opportunities for the future. Our commitment to long-term value remains firm, and we will continue to deepen efficiency and strengthen our contribution to Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial story.” 

About Presco Plc  

Presco Plc is a fully integrated edible oils company engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and the production, refining, and marketing of specialty fats and oils. Its operations are strengthened by its key subsidiaries: Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) and Siat Nigeria Limited, which extends its footprint and enhance its market leadership across West Africa. 

