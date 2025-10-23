Presco Declares Second Interim Dividend of ₦10 Following Record ₦139.7 Billion Profit Before Tax in 9M 2025

Presco Plc (Bloomberg: PRESCO:NL | Reuters: PRESCO.LG | NGX: PRESCO), Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible oil business, has announced a strong financial and operational performance for nine-month ended 30 September 2025, reporting a 108.2% year-on-year growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) to ₦139.7 billion.

Following this record performance, the Board of Directors has approved a second interim dividend of N10 per share. This reaffirms Presco’s commitment to delivering consistent and sustainable value to its shareholders.

This performance reflects strong operational efficiency, improved agricultural yields and resilient market demand across Presco’s product portfolio, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s Edible Oil Market.

Key Highlights (9M 2025 vs. 9M 2024)

Revenue grew by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion (9M 2024: ₦128.6 billion).

Gross profit rose by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion.

Operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion.

EBITDA leaped by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion.

Profit Before Tax surged 108.2% to ₦139.7 billion.

Profit After Tax improved 114.0% to ₦110.8 billion.

Earnings per share rose 114.0% year-on-year to 11,079 kobo (₦110.79).

Total Assets expanded by 29.0% to ₦612.8 billion, with Retained Earnings up 54.3% to ₦195.5 billion.

Presco Plc delivered an outstanding ₦139.7 billion in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the nine-month period of 2025, representing a 108.2% year-on-year increase from ₦67.1 billion in Q3 2024. This result underscores the company’s strong operational resilience, disciplined execution, and sustained focus on efficiency and value creation.

Revenue for the first three quarters rose sharply by 113.5% to ₦274.5 billion, up from ₦128.6 billion in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit grew by 118.5% to ₦202.1 billion, while operating profit increased by 121.5% to ₦166.0 billion. EBITDA improved by 118.1% to ₦170.9 billion, reflecting continued operational strength and cost management discipline.

On the strength of this performance, the Board of Directors approved an additional interim dividend of N10 per share, reflecting confidence in Presco’s fundamentals and a commitment to rewarding shareholders. Earnings per share rose by 114.0% year-on-year to ₦110.79, reinforcing Presco’s consistent commitment to delivering superior shareholder value.

9M 2025 Performance Highlights

N ‘million 9M 2025 9M 2024 VAR % VAR Income Statement Revenue 274,501 128,568 145,933 113.5% Gross Profit 202,090 92,487 109,603 118.5% Operating Profit 165,965 74,934 91,031 121.5% Interest Expenses (26,313) (7,861) (18,452) 234.7% Profit before Tax 139,653 67,074 72,579 108.2% Profit after Tax 110,786 51,765 59,021 114.0% EBITDA 170,895 78,373 92,522 118.1% Earnings per Share (kobo) 11,079 5,177 5,902 114.0% 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change % VAR Key Ratios EBITDA Margin 62.3% 61.0% 1.3% PBT Margin 50.9% 52.2% -1.3% 9M 2025 2024FY VAR % VAR Statement of Financial Position Total Assets 612,819 475,096 137,723 29.0% Total Liabilities 410,594 263,912 146,682 55.6% Equity 202,225 211,185 (8,960) -4.2% Current Assets 276,090 170,753 105,337 61.7% Current Liabilities 220,243 174,847 45,396 26.0% Retained Earnings 195,515 126,729 68,786 54.3% 9M 2025 2024FY Change % VAR Returns on Equity 54.8% 36.8% 17.9% Returns on Assets 18.1% 16.4% 1.7% Current Ratio 125.4% 97.7% 27.7%



Commenting on the performance, Reji George, Managing Director of Presco Plc, stated:

“Presco’s Nine-Month Year-to-Date performance reflects not just strong numbers, but the strength of our model in an evolving Nigeria. As the country navigates new economic realities, our consistency and focus continue to stand out. We have stayed disciplined in execution, translating efficiency and innovation into real, measurable growth.

As the year draws to a close, we remain focused on sustaining our growth trajectory, also confident of a strong finish built on solid fundamentals and a prudent approach to financial management.

Our vision goes beyond quarterly results. We see Presco as part of Nigeria’s solution, driving value from the soil to industry, building resilience in the economy and creating sustainable opportunities for the future. Our commitment to long-term value remains firm, and we will continue to deepen efficiency and strengthen our contribution to Nigeria’s agricultural and industrial story.”

About Presco Plc

Presco Plc is a fully integrated edible oils company engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and the production, refining, and marketing of specialty fats and oils. Its operations are strengthened by its key subsidiaries: Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) and Siat Nigeria Limited, which extends its footprint and enhance its market leadership across West Africa.