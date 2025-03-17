Planet Bottling Company Launches Indigenous Language Videos to Deepen Consumer Connection

Planet Bottling Company, a key player in Nigeria’s beverage industry, with a portfolio of brands including American Cola, Reaktor, Planet, Bubble Up, and a consumer-centric approach, has launched a series of videos in multiple Nigerian indigenous languages.

With this campaign, Planet Bottling Company reaffirms its commitment to ensuring its brands truly resonate with Nigerians. Each video, posted on the social media pages of the brands, captures the passion and everyday moments that make life in Nigeria unique; whether it’s having a drink after a long day’s work, celebrating with friends, engaging in different activities, or simply enjoying the moment.

From the determined spirit of Reaktor, the originality of American Cola, the happiness of Planet and the good vibes of Bubble Up, the campaign celebrates Nigeria's cultural diversity and ensures that consumers can connect with the brands in a meaningful way.

By embracing Nigeria’s rich linguistic heritage, Planet Bottling Company is not just in the business of producing beverages; it is telling stories that people can see themselves in while highlighting authenticity, relatability, and a deep appreciation for local culture.

At Planet Bottling Company, with a high ultra-modern production factory in Ogun state, Nigeria, we have set out to produce quality beverages and contribute excellence to Nigerian production through our American Cola, Reaktor energy drink, Planet, and Bubble Up brands while actively ensuring consumers remember us by the value we provide and the unique taste of our products.