“Our Disability is only in our body, not our minds” says participant at the Jobberman Forum for Persons with Disabilities, Kano

Participants at the recently concluded Jobberman Forum for Person with Disabilities in Kano have expressed appreciation to the organisers for their inclusive approach to empowerment and career advancement.

According to Binta Abdulahi Usman,

Our disability is only in our body, not in our minds. From this program, I have learnt that we can do anything we put our minds to if we have the right tools and opportunity.

The Jobberman Forum for Persons with Disabilities, organised in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, offered a unique opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals, engage in meaningful networking, and receive personalised career and business advisory.

Delivering the keynote address during the event, Dr Binta Bala (PhD), Director, Department of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Women Affairs, Children and Disabled, Kano State highlighted the importance of collaboration between government, civil society and the private sector.

Accessibility design must no longer be optional; it must be mandatory. By investing in accessible vocational and skills training, we can empower persons with disabilities with tools to thrive in a rapidly changing world, she said.

Registration of participants at Jobberman Forum for PWD

The event featured a goodwill message from Hajia Sadiya Abdu Bichi, Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor for Women, Children and the Disabled; a panel session with panelists including Engr Musa Shaga, Chairman JONAPWD, Kano State; Hajiya Mariya Ishaq, Leader, Albino Foundation; and Hussaina Umar, Deputy Director, Kanawa Educational Foundation for the Disabled.

The Entrepreneurship Workshop, led by David Okoroafor, Program Officer at Sightsavers focused on teaching essential steps to starting and growing their businesses. He encouraged participants “…not to give up. Try to register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission. Starting a business is difficult, but it is fun,” he said.

The Forum for Persons with Disabilities, Kano Edition is in line with Jobberman Nigeria’s mission to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, not just by connecting job seekers to quality jobs, but by ensuring that every individual is equipped with the skills and confidence they need to thrive. The event offered a unique opportunity for participants to learn from experienced professionals, engage in meaningful networking, and receive personalised career and business advisory.