Ogle officially launches to redefine Real Estate in Nigeria

Ogle, the groundbreaking Property Tech platform, has officially launched, poised to dismantle the status quo of Nigeria’s real estate industry. With a bold vision to eliminate inefficiencies, fraud, and frustration, Ogle is set to revolutionize how properties are found, rented, leased, and managed across the country.

The exclusive launch event, held at Lilygate Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, brought together real estate professionals, investors, and industry stakeholders to witness the unveiling of a platform that promises to empower users, redefine trust, and democratize access to real estate opportunities.

Redefining the journey with the middle man in focus:

Speaking at the event, Ebunoluwa Fatoyinbo, Founder of Ogle, shared the company’s vision:

The real estate industry in Nigeria has been broken for too long. From unverified listings to exorbitant fees and endless paperwork, the system has failed both property seekers and professionals. Ogle is here to change that one swipe at a time. The platform enables realtors with an array of tools to simplify their processes. We are partnering with realtors, agents, developers and estate managers to build an ecosystem that empowers them to close deals faster and from the comfort of their homes.

Names from Left to Right - Tomisin Olukotun (Community Manager), Rita Unegbu (Chief Operating Officer), Ebun Fatoyinbo (CEO/ Founder), Mimi Jones (Operations Lead), Fortune Bekee (Engineering Lead), Joseph Suleimann (Brand & Marketing Manager)

The goal being to remove the frustration from real estate transactions and create a platform that connects people with spaces each swipe at a time. Ebunoluwa emphasized that Ogle is not here to replace real estate agents but to equip them with cutting-edge tools to thrive in a digital-first world.

Attendees were given a live demo of the Ogle app feature and sleek design by the team, highlighting key features such as:

● Easy Onboarding

Seamless booking system and live chat for agents

Location-based map search for users specific about location and community

Intuitive filtering system to match users to spaces that fit their style

Beyond its technology, Ogle is fostering a community-driven approach to real estate. The company introduced its digital community initiatives, designed to connect property seekers, owners, and industry professionals in meaningful ways.

Looking ahead, Ogle plans to refine its user experience, onboard property seekers, expand its offerings to include credit and financing solutions, payment processing for property owners, and enhanced tools for short-stay bookings and management.

As Ogle continues to grow, the company invites real estate professionals and property seekers to experience the platform and be part of a movement that’s shaping the future of real estate in Nigeria. For more information, visit ogle.ng, download the app at linktr.ee/ogle.ng