Africa’s fast growing technology company completes 100% acquisition of Rigo Microfinance Bank, making it one of the biggest healthcare finance technology companies in Africa. NucleusIS Africa Limited, Africa's fastest-growing technology company, has announced its acquisition of Rigo Microfinance Bank Limited. This landmark takeover is expected to strengthen NucleusIS Africa's ability to deliver cutting-edge healthcare financing services across the continent. Speaking on the acquisition at press time, Mr. Femi Niyi, Board Chairman of NucleusIS Africa Limited, expressed optimism about the expanded opportunities this acquisition creates. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming healthcare financing in Africa. Combining our innovative solutions with Rigo Microfinance Bank’s financial services infrastructure will enable us to address critical healthcare challenges more effectively," he said. The acquisition underscores NucleusIS Africa’s mission to close the healthcare funding gap through technology-driven solutions. By integrating Rigo Microfinance Bank’s established financial infrastructure, the company aims to broaden its reach and enhance its ability to offer seamless, customized financial services to healthcare providers and patients.



Industry experts believe this acquisition positions NucleusIS Africa as the leading force in healthcare finance innovation across Africa. NucleusIS Africa will be able to better support medical service providers and expand access to essential healthcare services for more Africans. With the added capacity, the company plans to introduce new financial products designed to support healthcare providers, facilitate patient financing, and significantly improve access to quality healthcare services. The move is a strategic step toward reshaping Africa’s healthcare financing landscape. The acquisition of Rigo Microfinance Bank Limited marks a new chapter in the company’s mission to create sustainable healthcare solutions through financial empowerment.

