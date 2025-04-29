NNPC Limited Concludes 'Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo' with Exciting Grand Finale in Lagos

The much-anticipated grand finale of NNPC Limited's 'Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo' took place at the NNPC Retail station in Marina, Lagos, bringing the nationwide promotion to a spectacular close. The event was filled with excitement and celebration as life-changing prizes were awarded to lucky winners.

The promotion, which ran from November 19, 2024, to February 28, 2025, rewarded customers and resellers who purchased NNPC's Oleum Lubricant with opportunities to win instant prizes and qualify for the grand draw. Through an innovative scratch-and-win mechanism powered by CashToken technology, participants received instant win notifications and could seamlessly claim their rewards, making the promotion both engaging and transparent.

Commenting on the successful partnership, Lai Labode, Founder/CEO of CashToken Africa, stated,

As long as you are patronizing a business in Nigeria, which is part of what Oleum is doing now, you are getting rewarded for it. But you're not just getting rewards that cannot touch your life—you're getting life-changing rewards. NNPC through Oleum has proven to be one of the most socially smart businesses in Nigeria because they're connecting their growth directly to impacting the lives of their customers.

The grand finale marked the high point of the campaign, featuring the presentation of a brand-new GAC sedan to the ultimate winner, three tricycles, 15 generators, and cash prizes to additional winners. Top-performing distributors and dealers who contributed to the success of the campaign were also recognized.

Mr. Falola Olarenwaju, who drove home with the grand prize, expressed his excitement,

I was shocked when I found out I had won a car! I've participated in promotions before but never imagined I'd actually drive home with the grand prize. This is truly life-changing, and I'm grateful to NNPC for this amazing opportunity.

Another winner, Oluwatoyin Wahab, who received a brand-new tricycle, shared her initial disbelief,

To be sincere, I never expected this. When I was called at first, I thought it wasn't real. Some companies in Nigeria announce winners but deliver nothing. But NNPC and CashToken kept their promise, and I'm incredibly grateful.

The 'Oleum Scratch and Win Awoof Promo' successfully connected NNPC’s growth to tangible benefits for its customers, offering not just token gifts but rewards that can truly transform lives. This customer-focused approach has further positioned NNPC as one of the most socially responsible businesses in Nigeria's energy sector.

The success of the Oleum Promo demonstrates how Nigerian businesses can build meaningful connections with their customers through thoughtful rewards programs that deliver real value — not just marketing hype.

For more information about NNPC Retail products and future promotions, follow @nnpc_retail on social media platforms.