Nigeria’s Biodun Shobanjo Makes History as First West African Inducted into Loeries Hall of Fame

Nigeria’s foremost advertising leader and chairman of Troyka Holdings, Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, has been inducted into the Loeries Hall of Fame, becoming the first West African to receive the prestigious honour since the award’s inception in 2008.

The induction, announced at the 47th annual Loeries Awards ceremony held on Friday, 10th October 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa, celebrates Dr. Shobanjo’s visionary leadership, trailblazing contributions to marketing communications, and his role in building one of Africa’s most formidable creative and business institutions; the Troyka Group.

The Loeries Awards remain Africa and the Middle East’s most esteemed platform for recognising excellence, innovation, and creativity across the marketing communications landscape. The Loeries Hall of Fame is its highest individual accolade, reserved for exceptional leaders who have dedicated their careers to elevating creativity and professionalism in the marketing communications industry across the region. Dr. Shobanjo becomes the 16th recipient of the award, joining a distinguished circle of global industry figures.

For over four decades, Dr. Shobanjo has been a defining voice in the African marketing and communications industry. As the chairman of Troyka Holdings, the parent company of Insight Communications, Leo Burnett, Starcom Media Perspectives, All Seasons Zenith, Quadrant MSL, Digitas, Optimum Exposures, and Halogen Security Company, he has led a transformative movement that redefined the standards of creativity, strategy, and professionalism in West Africa.

Under his leadership, the Troyka Group evolved from a wholly indigenous enterprise into an internationally connected network, through its partnership with Publicis Groupe, the world’s largest marketing communications conglomerate.

Through his leadership, the Troyka Group has become a benchmark for integrated communications in Africa. Its agencies have won multiple international awards and have been recognised for outstanding creativity and strategic excellence.

Beyond corporate success, Dr. Shobanjo is widely regarded as the “Father of Modern Advertising in Nigeria.” His visionary approach to talent development and mentorship has paved the way for generations of practitioners and entrepreneurs in the marketing communications ecosystem. His philosophy of discipline, excellence, and the relentless pursuit of innovation continues to shape the creative economy in West Africa.

He has also been recognised nationally and internationally for his contributions. In October 2022, Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari conferred on him the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) national honour.

About The Loeries

Founded in 1978, The Loeries is the oldest and most prestigious award organisation in Africa and the Middle East dedicated to recognising creative excellence in brand communication. Through its Hall of Fame, introduced in 2008, The Loeries honours individuals whose careers have made a lasting impact on the industry, not just through business achievements, but through mentorship, innovation, and leadership that inspire generations of creatives.

Past inductees include some of the most respected figures in the global advertising and communications industry, including Dani Richa, Chairman & CEO, BBDO EMEA, John Hunt, Worldwide Creative Director, TBWA/Worldwide, making Dr. Shobanjo’s recognition a milestone for West Africa and a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in the global creative economy.

About Troyka Holdings

Troyka Holdings is West Africa’s leading marketing communications and business solutions group, comprising specialised agencies that deliver integrated services across advertising, public relations, media planning, experiential marketing, digital strategy, and security management. Through its agencies; Insight Publicis, Leo Burnett, Starcom Media Perspective, All Seasons Zenith, Quadrant MSL, Digitas, and other operating companies; Optimum Exposures, and Halogen Security,Troyka has managed some of the world’s biggest brands and continues to drive innovation that defines the future of African marketing.

The group is renowned for its creative excellence, strategic depth, and commitment to nurturing young African talent, making it a trusted partner for global and regional clients seeking authentic and effective brand engagement in Africa.

