ATRN 2025: Nigerian journalist highlights role of communication in Africa’s tax systems

The 2025 Annual Congress of the African Tax Research Network (ATRN) opened in Cape Town on Tuesday, September 16, with a strong call for improved communication between governments and citizens to enhance tax compliance across Africa.

Nigerian journalist and tax policy analyst, Arabinrin Aderonke, presented a paper titled “Impact of Communication on Taxation in Africa”, arguing that trust in tax systems depends less on complex reforms and more on how governments explain and engage with citizens.

“Citizens need to know why they are paying taxes, where the money goes, and the projects their contributions support,” Aderonke told delegates.

“Being present, answering questions, and engaging directly with taxpayers ensures they see themselves as partners in development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Communication, Not Just Policy, Key to Tax Compliance

The congress, themed “Contemporary Taxation Issues in Africa: Shaping the Continent’s Fiscal Space – Past, Present, and Future,” gathers policymakers, experts, and academics from across the continent for three days of discussions on reforming Africa’s tax systems.

Aderonke highlighted Nigeria’s recent reforms, including the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s (FIRS) efforts to expand outreach to small businesses and simplify compliance through digital platforms.

However, she cautioned that such initiatives risk failure without transparent communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Technology allows us to reach more people efficiently, from online tax education programmes to streamlined digital filings,” she added.

Beyond national reforms, Aderonke called for greater regional collaboration, suggesting African tax authorities could share strategies and harmonise approaches to make taxation fairer and more effective.