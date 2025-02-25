New Crystal Communications Unveils 3D Digital Billboards, Revolutionizing Outdoor Advertising in Nigeria

New Crystal Communications, a leader in outdoor advertising, is redefining brand visibility with the launch of cutting-edge 3D digital billboards in Abuja and Lagos.

These game-changing installations create a bold, immersive experience that commands attention, drives engagement, and leaves a lasting impression. Designed to amplify brand storytelling, they transform passive viewers into captivated audiences, ensuring maximum impact and recall.

In the heart of Abuja, New Crystal’s 3D digital billboard stands tall along Shehu Shagari way, by Maitama Roundabout, directly facing the MTN office. This first-of-its-kind structure in the capital city targets an elite audience in a high-brow area surrounded by embassies, luxury residences, and top-tier businesses.

With a crystal-clear resolution of 960 x 240 pixels, it offers vibrant visuals for brands seeking premium exposure and prestige.

In Lagos, New Crystal’s 3D digital billboard along the iconic 3rd Mainland Bridge by Osborne Estate Gardens is already making waves.

It is one of Africa’s largest 3D billboards, strategically positioned on one of Lagos’ busiest bridges, it reaches millions of commuters daily with jaw-dropping, life-like visuals in a resolution of 2560 x 480 pixels. The location guarantees unmatched visibility and impact for brands eager to make a bold statement.

According to a source within the company, plans are already in motion for new 3D digital billboards in Victoria Island and Port Harcourt as part of New Crystal’s continued drive to lead innovation in the outdoor advertising sector.

Commenting on the launch, Managing Director of New Crystal Communications, Engr. Sir Chidozie Mbanefo, said: “Our goal is to improve Nigeria’s urban landscape and revolutionize how brands engage with their audiences. These 3D digital billboards are not just about advertising—they’re about creating immersive experiences that transform the visual identity of our cities.”

With the widest reach of digital billboards across Nigeria, in major cities like Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Abeokuta, Ilorin, Akure, Kaduna, Kano, Jos, Minna, Maiduguri, Bauchi, Katsina, Yola, Sokoto, Benin, Onitsha, Owerri, Nnewi, Aba, Calabar, Enugu, Uyo, and Gombe. New Crystal Communications continues to set the pace in innovative advertising solutions.

The introduction of 3D digital billboards highlights its dedication to offering exceptional value to clients while redefining audience engagement. These 3D structures are designed for maximum visibility, creative flexibility, and real-time updates, ensuring brands stand out in today’s competitive market.

Businesses looking to harness the power of these cutting-edge billboards for their campaigns can reach out to New Crystal Communications via, 08033675464, 08024724484, 08034990904 or visit www.nccl.com.ng to explore the endless creative possibilities.