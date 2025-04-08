Names and history of faces on all Naira Notes

From the first President to prominent political figures and cultural icons, each banknote tells a story of unity, progress, and resilience. Current Naira notes feature celebrated personalities such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Sir Ahmadu Bello, General Murtala Muhammed, and Queen Amina.

This guide examines the history and significance of the figures displayed on our currency, exploring how their contributions continue to inspire Nigerians and serve as a reminder of our country’s values and aspirations for a brighter future.

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe on the 500 Naira Note

Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, widely recognised as Nigeria’s first President, is celebrated for his visionary leadership and role in championing independence. His portrait on the 500 Naira note serves as a reminder of his contributions to uniting the nation and fostering political awareness.

The inclusion of his image on this note reflects the enduring respect for his efforts in building a modern Nigeria and inspiring future generations to uphold the ideals of democracy and progress.

Chief Obafemi Awolowo on the 100 Naira Note

Chief Obafemi Awolowo is revered for his instrumental role in the struggle for Nigeria’s independence and his subsequent impact on education and social reforms. Featured on the 100 Naira note, his image symbolises intellectual advancement and the pursuit of social justice.

His legacy, marked by his commitment to progressive policies and inclusive development, continues to motivate leaders and citizens alike, emphasising the importance of education, unity, and visionary governance in nation building.

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa on the 5 Naira Note

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, is honored on the 5 Naira note for his steadfast leadership during the early years of independence. His tenure is remembered for striving to create a cohesive and stable political environment during challenging times.

His image on the note encapsulates the spirit of determination and commitment to public service that remains vital to Nigeria’s democratic journey, reinforcing the significance of responsible leadership in shaping national destiny.

Sir Ahmadu Bello on the 200 Naira Note

Sir Ahmadu Bello, a towering figure in Nigeria’s northern region, is featured on the 200 Naira note in recognition of his efforts to promote unity and development across diverse communities. His leadership and advocacy for social and economic progress left an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

The presence of his portrait on the banknote is a tribute to his role in fostering national integration and his enduring influence on political thought and regional development in Nigeria.

Queen Amina and General Murtala Muhammed on the 20 Naira Note

Queen Amina of Zazzau and General Murtala Muhammed are both celebrated on the 20 Naira note as symbols of strength, courage, and the rich cultural legacy of Nigeria. General Murtala Muhammed renowned for his military prowess and strategic acumen, while Queen Amina's image honours a legacy of female empowerment and leadership.

The depiction of both of them on this banknote not only highlights their historical significance but also serves to inspire pride in Nigeria’s diverse heritage and the enduring spirit of its people.