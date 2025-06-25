LOHLI Pays Courtesy Visit to ARCON Director General

The Management Team of Lohli, Africa’s first Advert-Tech startup that compensates users for watching adverts and carrying out surveys, on Tuesday, 24th June 2025, paid a courtesy visit to the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Olumuyiwa Fadolapo.

The visit, which took place at the ARCON Head Office in Lagos, was led by Demilade Olaosun, Founder/CEO of Lohli, and Thaddeus Akingbile, Co-Founder/CTO, alongside members of the Lohli Management team.

During the meeting, Demilade Olaosun introduced Lohli as a transformative platform that rewards audiences for watching advertisements, sharing feedback, and participating in reviews; redefining how digital advertising is experienced in Africa. He emphasized Lohli’s commitment to transparency, audience engagement, and value-driven advertising in alignment with ARCON’s regulatory mission.

In response, Dr. Fadolapo welcomed the Lohli team, expressing his delight at their presence within the advertising ecosystem. He emphasized the importance of regulatory alignment and urged startups like Lohli to remain committed to the promotion of ethical and responsible advertising practices in Nigeria. He also noted that ARCON is open to working with all stakeholders to ensure the deployment of the right kind of advertisements across the country.

The visit marked a significant milestone in Lohli’s ongoing engagement with key stakeholders as it continues to pioneer a new era for digital advertising across the continent.

About Lohli Lohli is a Nigerian-born advertising technology platform that allows users to earn money for watching Adverts, completing product reviews, and carrying out surveys. Designed to reward attention, Lohli creates a fairer value exchange between users and brands, and is reshaping the future of digital advertising across Africa.