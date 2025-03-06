LG unveils game-changing smart life solutions for hospitality at HORECA 2025

Company Presents Expanded Range of Solutions for Hoteliers, Home Design and Residential Builder Markets at Major Industry Tradeshows in Lagos.

LG Electronics (LG) showcased its cutting-edge innovative solutions at the 2025 Hotel, Restaurant and Café Industries exhibition (HORECA). Mega HORECA serves as an invaluable platform for businesses, investors and stakeholders to network, explore innovative solutions and showcase the latest trends in the industry.

It’s an assemblage of all the biggest stakeholders in the hospitality industry, the biggest in Nigeria and West Africa. As a first-time exhibitor at HORECA – the international exhibition of the West African Hospitality & Service Sector, – LG introduced a range of innovative products and solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of home designers and builders in the Nigerian market.

Aligned with Nigeria’s latest lifestyle and housing trends, LG’s offerings combine thoughtful design with cutting-edge technologies. At HORECA 2025, LG captivated and inspired attendees with its latest kitchen appliances and living solutions. Addressing the guest at the opening ceremony, Mr. Paul Mba, Head, Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, Nigeria said;

As the hospitality sector continues to evolve, guest expectations are rising. Today’s travelers seek more than just a comfortable place to sleep; they want a seamless experience with cutting-edge technology that brings both convenience and personalization, this is where LG comes in.”

LG is also at the forefront of hospitality, our Smart Life Solutions aim to deliver an experience that is not only convenient, but also seamless, efficient, and sustainable. By integrating innovative products and smart technologies, we empower hotels to enhance their services and create memorable stays for their guests.

Our commitment to sustainability further ensures that these advancements benefit not only the hospitality sector but also the environment, aligning with the values of today's conscious consumers, Mba said.

Visitors at the LG booth enjoyed the passion and authenticity behind InstaView Refrigerator, newly introduced WashTower, Styler, LG’s washer and dryer, powered by LG’s energy-efficient dual inverter heat pump and Microwave Oven.

A New Era of Smart Living

As Nigeria’s home design and hospitality sectors evolve, LG is committed to delivering high-performance appliances that cater to modern lifestyles. Aligned with the latest housing trends, LG’s cutting-edge offerings deliver both aesthetic sophistication and innovative functionality.

HORECA 2025 is the perfect platform to unveil our latest home innovations, inspiring designers, builders, and hoteliers with solutions that enhance convenience, efficiency, and everyday living.

Experience LG’s Revolutionary Home Innovations

Visitors to LG’s exhibit got an exclusive look at its latest home appliances, including:

LG InstaView™ Refrigerator – Featuring a sleek glass panel that lights up with just two knocks, allowing users to see inside without opening the door, reducing cold air loss and maintaining freshness longer.

LG WashTower™ – A game-changer in laundry care, this all-in-one washer and dryer is equipped with Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive™ (AI DD™) technology, automatically analyzing load weight and fabric type to optimize washing and drying motions for the best results.

LG Styler™ – Revolutionizing garment care with steam technology, the Styler refreshes clothes, reduces wrinkles, and eliminates odors without the need for harsh chemicals.

LG Microwave Oven – Built for speed and efficiency, LG’s latest microwave technology ensures even heating and energy-efficient cooking, perfect for home and commercial kitchens alike.

LG Washer & Dryer – Featuring an innovative ventless design, LG laundry solutions are easier to install than conventional vented models and optimize space utilization, making them easier to install.

In addition, LG’s innovative, new appliance employs the company’s own inverter heat pump drying module to significantly reduce drying times and maximize energy efficiency. And thanks to 6 Motion™ AI Direct Drive technology, the washer-dryer also intelligently optimizes drying performance and minimizes fabric damage for each and every load.

Smart Home, Smarter Living

All showcased LG home appliances are integrated with LG ThinQ™, a smart home management system that enables remote control and monitoring via a mobile app. This unified smart ecosystem offers homeowners and hoteliers unparalleled convenience, efficiency, and security at their fingertips.

Commitment to Innovation & Customer-Centric Solutions

Nigeria has a great potential for growth in the hospitality and service sector with increasing trade and tourism relations with the rest of the world.

“LG’s participation in HORECA 2025 reinforces our commitment to delivering tailored, high-efficiency total space solutions for Nigeria’s residential and commercial markets,” said Mr. Oktai Kim, General Manager, LG Home Appliance Solutions, Nigeria.

“We will continue to pioneer cutting-edge technologies that enhance both personal and professional spaces, meeting the needs of our B2C and B2B customers alike.”

For the latest updates on LG Home Appliance Solutions, visit https://www.lg.com/africa/home-appliances.