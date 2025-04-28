Lagos Startup Expo 2.0 Returns: Africa’s Biggest Innovation Showcase Set for Landmark Centre, Lagos

The heartbeat of Africa’s tech scene is set to grow even louder as the Lagos Startup Expo returns to the Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, on June 18-19, 2025. With the theme “Connect, Invest and Innovate,” this year’s expo promises to bring together the brightest minds, boldest startups, and most influential investors for two days of discovery, networking, and opportunity.

The Lagos Startup Expo is the premier platform for businesses, startups, entrepreneurs, investors, and tech enthusiasts to connect, collaborate, and showcase the very best of African innovation. The previous edition drew over 3,000 attendees and nearly 100 startups, with stories of new partnerships, product launches, and business growth echoing long after the event.

This time, the momentum is even greater. About 200 startups and businesses from different regions will take centre stage, offering attendees a front-row seat to the latest breakthroughs in fintech, healthtech, agritech, logistics, artificial intelligence, and more. Whether you’re early-stage, or a founder looking to scale, an investor searching for the next big idea, or a tech lover eager to explore, the expo floor is where connections spark and ideas come alive.

Registered participants can look forward to a vibrant expo floor packed with live demos, product showcases, and real-time conversations with founders and industry professionals. The event’s open, interactive format encourages genuine exchanges; beyond business cards, it’s about building relationships that matter.

For those seeking an elevated experience, VIP passes unlock exclusive access to masterclasses led by seasoned experts, as well as intimate networking sessions with top founders and investors. These premium opportunities are designed for decision-makers, ambitious founders, and anyone keen to dive deeper into Africa’s innovation ecosystem.

Why Attend? Meet Africa’s most promising startups and established innovators

Engage directly with founders, investors, and industry leaders

Discover new tech solutions and business models shaping the continent

Gain practical insights through hands-on demos and conversations

For VIPs: Access to masterclasses, investors' lounge, and high-level networking with key players

Registration is ongoing

Attendee registration is open to the public, with both regular and VIP passes available. Regular passes grant full access to the expo floor, networking opportunities, and all product showcases.

VIP passes offer an enhanced experience, including masterclasses and an investors' lounge that provides exclusive networking with top investors and founders.

Secure your spot today at lagosstartupexpo.com.

Showcase your business at Lagos Startup Expo

The Lagos Startup Expo is Africa’s biggest startup showcase, designed to spotlight innovation, foster connections, and accelerate growth across the continent’s growing startup ecosystem, and your business can be part of it.

Media Contact:

Olufisayo Adelekun/ Christopher Anaele events@techpoint.africa 08146586642, 08063524339 Lagos Startup Expo Team

Join the conversation: #LagosStartupExpo25