Lafarge Africa honours customers, transporters at 2025 Customer & Transporter Awards

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company and manufacturer of a range of cement brands, proudly hosted its 2024 Customer & Transporter Awards in honour of the outstanding achievements of its esteemed trade partners and customers.

The event, held at Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together industry leaders, trade partners, and stakeholders to celebrate a year of remarkable excellence and to strengthen collaborations for future growth and success.

The theme of the year, "Growing Beyond Limits," demonstrates Lafarge Africa’s commitment to pushing boundaries, driving innovation, and reinforcing partnerships that contribute to the company’s success.

Welcoming the customers and transporters to the event, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, Group Managing Director/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the company’s partners: “The Customers and Transporters Awards is a grand occasion to celebrate excellence and innovation. It is our unique way of honouring you as worthy partners of Lafarge Africa.”

He further emphasised, “We are proud of your integrity and trust in the face of fierce competition, economic realities, and unforeseen circumstances. You have always stood by us through thick and thin, taking the pledge to continue building blocks of progress with every sale and movement of our products, ensuring that we grow from strength to strength.”

In his remarks, Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, acknowledged the contribution of the trade partners and referred to them as “champions in trade.”

Highlighting their exceptional performance and contribution to the company, he stated: “Our relationship is one that is committed to growth in shared values and commitment to success—a movement where one pulls the other up the ladder in ascension.”

Similarly, Osaze Aghatise, Logistics Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, reiterated the company’s commitment to enhancing logistics operations, ensuring that partners continue to deliver exceptional service. “With you, we have grown beyond limits."

"Talking about growth, we appreciate how you match our energy for making a difference through market and product leadership with high performance in the distribution of our innovative products and solutions. Let’s honour those whose exceptional contributions have set new standards and exemplified true partnership,” he noted.

The evening concluded with the announcement of various award categories and their respective winners. The star prize for the national volume champion was presented to Etim Okon of Batoframoj E. Enterprises, who also received a brand new 2025 Toyota Prado.

Igwe Ezeumeh Cosmas Chizoba of C.C. Umeh & Sons Ltd was awarded the 1st runner-up national volume award and went home with a 2025 Toyota Fortuner, while Elder Ubong Obot of Ubotex Nig. Ltd, the 2nd runner-up national volume award, was presented with a brand new 2025 Toyota RAV4.

In addition, Prince Sunny Nwodo of Global SNCO (WA) Limited, Emeka Umeoduagu of U. Mekason Trading Stores, Alhaji Rasheed Olota of Global 50:50 Concept Nig. Ltd, Echezona Unegbe of Unegbe Ventures Ltd, Engr Emeka Azubike Odogo of Goldpine Integrated Services, Olufolake Agbaje of Maseliz Enerprises and Oduwole Aderonke of Vicross Enterprises were all recognised as national volume award winners.

Olayiwola Kazeem of Kaysky Nigeria Limited was honoured as the best overall transporter of the year. Julius Ben Construction and Abdlas Logistics Nigeria Limited were also recognised as regional transporter champions for the East and West regions, respectively.

Alongside their awards, several recipients also received generous gifts ranging from 2025 Hyundai SUVs to generators, tons of cement and mortar, etc, making the night one of celebration and meaningful appreciation.

Speaking on the win, Etim Okon of Batoframoj E. Enterprises expressed heartfelt appreciation: “Receiving this award is not just a recognition of our efforts but a reminder that commitment, consistency, and collaboration truly pay off. We are proud to be part of Lafarge Africa’s journey and look forward to even greater achievements together.”

Similarly, Olayiwola Kazeem, Chief Executive Office Kaysky Nigeria Limited, honoured as Best Overall Transporter, shared their excitement: “This recognition means a great deal to us. It reflects the hard work of our team and the trust Lafarge has placed in us. We are inspired to continue delivering excellence and pushing the boundaries of service in the transport and logistics sector.”

The ceremony, hosted by MC Forever, also featured a captivating musical performance by Vintage Band and Nigerian music sensation Flavour, adding an extra spark of entertainment to the already vibrant atmosphere. Guests enjoyed networking and celebration in a setting filled with appreciation and camaraderie.

The event reaffirmed Lafarge Africa’s dedication to strengthening relationships with its partners while reinforcing its mission of delivering high-quality, sustainable construction solutions across Nigeria.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanisation and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria.

Key Products and Services

Cement Solutions: Ecoplanet Unicem, Whatshield Cement, RoadCem, PowerMax, Elephant Supaset,

Elephant Cement and Ashaka Cement

Concrete: Ready-Mix Solutions, Value Added/Specific Purpose Products Piling Solution, Ultraseries

Mortar Solutions: Supafix, Supa Whyte POP

Aggregates: sustainably sourced materials to recycled construction and demolition waste, provide the raw materials for concrete, masonry and asphalt, as well as foundation for buildings and roads.

Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world.

With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less.

Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge.

Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com

_---_