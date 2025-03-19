Key market updates every Nigerian trader should know

As of March 2025, Nigerian traders are contending in a dynamic economic environment influenced by various factors across multiple sectors. Staying informed is fundamental for making strategic decisions. Here are the key market updates.

Stock Market Performance

In the forex news today, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has experienced notable fluctuations recently. Over the past week, the market remained relatively flat, with a slight decline of 0.5%. However, over the past year, the market has shown resilience, achieving a 5.8% increase. Notably, the Communication Services sector faced a significant drop of 12% in the last week. ​

Oil and Gas Sector Developments

Elsewhere in the forex news today, Nigeria is preparing to auction undeveloped oil and gas blocks in 2025, marking the third auction since the implementation of a comprehensive petroleum reform law in 2021.

This initiative aims to boost oil production and generate revenue for government spending. The upcoming auction underscores Nigeria's commitment to attracting investment in its oil and gas sector. ​

In an important legal development, trading firms Vitol and Glencore were awarded $380 million in compensation following a London court ruling against Taleveras, their gas supplier, for the non-delivery of LNG cargoes.

This case demonstrates the legal challenges within Nigeria's LNG sector and underscores the importance of contract enforcement in international trade. ​

Foreign Exchange and Monetary Policy

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced measures to stabilize the foreign exchange market. In February 2025, the CBN approved the inclusion of the CFA franc on Nigeria's export receipt forms, allowing its use by Nigerian banks for the repatriation of export receipts.

This move is expected to facilitate cross-border transactions with countries that primarily use the CFA franc, potentially enhancing trade relations and foreign exchange stability. ​

Infrastructure and Industrial Projects

Africa's richest person, Aliko Dangote, has made huge strides with the Dangote Petroleum Refinery near Lagos.

Despite challenges and delays, the $20 billion refinery began producing diesel, jet fuel, and gasoline in 2024. Once it reaches full capacity, the refinery is expected to produce 650,000 barrels of oil per day, potentially transforming Nigeria's oil industry and reducing reliance on fuel imports. ​

Transportation and Energy Initiatives

Following the removal of petrol subsidies, transportation costs in Nigeria have surged, prompting the government to promote compressed natural gas (CNG) as an alternative fuel.

The initiative aims to reduce transportation costs by up to 50% by converting petrol-powered vehicles to CNG and deploying CNG buses.

Over 100,000 vehicles have been converted so far, with a target of converting 1 million vehicles within three years. This shift leverages Nigeria's vast natural gas reserves and offers a cleaner, more affordable fuel option. ​

Trade and Export Initiatives

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has been proactive in boosting non-oil exports. Between 2022 and 2023, the NEPC commissioned Export Trade Houses in Egypt, Togo, Kenya, and China, aiming to increase Nigeria's market share in these regions.

Also, the NEPC launched the "Export4Survival" campaign to raise awareness about the benefits of exporting Nigerian goods and services, contributing to economic growth and diversification. ​

Final Thoughts

Nigerian traders must remain vigilant and adaptable in response to these developments. Staying informed and responsive to these changes is essential for capitalizing on emerging opportunities and mitigating potential risks.​