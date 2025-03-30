Jobberman to host The Kaduna Career Fair the second time in 2025

Jobberman Nigeria has remained committed to tackling youth unemployment across Nigeria, particularly in the Northeast region, where unemployment remains a significant challenge.

As part of its ongoing efforts to change this narrative, Jobberman is returning to Kaduna with another career fair, aimed at equipping young job seekers with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s job market.

This career fair is part of a nationwide learning series aimed at upskilling and retooling Nigerian youths to improve their employability. The Kaduna Career Fair is organised as part of the Young Nigeria Works program, implemented in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, with support from the Kaduna State Government.

The Mastercard Foundation partnered with Jobberman Nigeria to support the delivery of its Young Africa Works strategy, designed to create economic opportunities for ten million young Nigerians—particularly women—by connecting them with dignified and fulfilling employment opportunities through partners like Jobberman.

Scheduled to take place on April 5, 2025, at the Yar'Adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, the fair will provide a crucial platform for job seekers and employers to interact and explore employment opportunities.

In a company-issued statement, Ahmed Alaga, Head of Programme Partnerships at The African Talent Company, said, "At Jobberman, our mission is to create a meeting point where young people seeking jobs can connect with employers who recognise and appreciate talent.

"The Kaduna Career Fair is one of our key initiatives bridging that divide in Northern Nigeria. By facilitating these connections, we are not only reducing unemployment but also increasing the number of young people engaged in dignified and fulfilling work."

The Kaduna Career Fair 2025 themed ‘Empowering Your Career Journey: Navigating Opportunities and Growth’, will feature panel discussions on skills and qualities employers seek in today's dynamic job market, gender and inclusivity insights touching the challenges of helping women, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) find gainful and dignified employment. Most importantly, there will be on-the-spot interviews, where employers will meet enthusiastic young professionals, with potential immediate job placements.

Key speakers at the fair will include Prof Hauwa’u Evelyn Yusuf, Professor of criminology and Gender Studies at Kaduna State University; Rachael Obi, Founder of Kije Outreach Foundation Nigeria; Innih Ikhide, Head of youth Engagement and Learning Development at Jobberman Nigeria; Zaharau Yunusa, Administrator at EnterpriseNGR; and Popoola Paul, Lead Consultant/CEO of HL Training Solutions, among others.

Organisations attending the fair will be provided with a complimentary dedicated space to showcase their businesses and interact with prospective candidates.

To participate, job seekers and organisations can register via www.jobberman.com/career-fair .

For partnership inquiries, please contact partnerships@jobberman.com or call +234 707 491 9443/ +234 806 642 6023.

_---_