Industry leaders discuss Nigeria’s real estate’s future at Veritasi Realtors Conference 2025

You have to be in the know of what exactly is status quo right now. What is the economy saying right now? When you understand that, you also would understand: What’s the mindset of the prospective buyer, the prospective investor? What is their mindset? It’s when you understand that you’re able to proceed, you’re able to suggest, and you’re able to come up with something that would define what it is they are looking for. So in the case, in the example I just gave, the investor is looking for how to maximise profit with his investment. So you’re thinking that perhaps you shouldn’t be buying a full-blown house at this point. Maybe you should be buying apartments and leasing them out, and then you get a rental income. Maybe we should be looking at the location where these properties are located; maybe we shouldn’t be going far down and be looking to invest in hubs where there’s a lot of commercial activity going on, you know so that you can maximise the return on investment for these properties. All of these things come from a place of understanding.