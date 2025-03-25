inDrive celebrates drivers’ dedication during Ramadan with special appreciation Campaign

inDrive, a leading global ride-hailing platform operating in 48 countries worldwide including Nigeria has reinforced its commitment to driver welfare through the recently concluded inDrive Ramadan Drivers’ Initiative in Abuja. This special campaign recognized and rewarded drivers who went the extra mile to serve riders during the holy month of Ramadan.

The weeklong initiative aimed to honor dedicated drivers who remained active throughout Ramadan, ensuring safe and reliable transportation for passengers. The campaign fostered a deeper connection between inDrive and its driver community, reaffirming the platform’s mission to empower and support those at the heart of its operations.

Drivers who remained online and consistently completed rides during the period qualified for a special contest recognizing their dedication. As part of this initiative, numerous hardworking drivers received substantial rewards, while the most outstanding performers were honored with exclusive, thoughtfully curated hampers—symbolizing inDrive's deep appreciation for their commitment and exceptional service.

At inDrive, we recognize the dedication and resilience of our drivers, especially during significant periods like Ramadan. This initiative is our way of expressing gratitude and reinforcing our commitment to their well-being and success. We believe that when drivers feel valued and supported, they are better positioned to provide excellent service to riders, said Timothy Oladimeji, Country Representative at inDrive, Nigeria.

The inDrive Ramadan Drivers’ Campaign underscores the brand’s ongoing efforts to foster a culture of recognition, appreciation, and financial support, ensuring drivers remain at the forefront of its mission to provide fair and people-first mobility solutions.

