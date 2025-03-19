Heat Wave in Nigeria: 5 important lifestyle adjustments you need to know to stay safe and cool

Nigeria is currently baking under an intense heatwave, and let’s be honest—this weather is not for the weak! The heat wave has everyone sweating profusely, feeling drained, complaining and desperately searching for shade (or an AC that actually works).

If you’ve been struggling to stay cool and refreshed, you’re not alone. But don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Here are five easy, practical ways to beat the heat and stay comfortable:

1. Drink Water Like It’s Your Job

Staying hydrated isn’t a suggestion—it’s a must. With all the sweating that comes with this intense heat, your body is losing fluids faster than you think. Aim for at least three litres of water a day, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink up. If you’re sweating a lot, consider adding electrolytes to your water to replenish lost minerals.

Pro tip: keep a water bottle with you at all times. It’s your best friend in this weather!

2. Take Cold Showers (Your Body Will Thank You!)

One of the fastest ways to cool down? A refreshing cold shower. And if you want to level up that cooling effect, Dettol 5C Cool is the ultimate heatwave hack. Dettol Cool offers triple-action benefits to help you beat the heat. It kills 100% of germs, ensuring superior hygiene even in sweaty conditions. It provides a cooling sensation that reduces skin temperature by up to 5 degrees and offers long-lasting protection against body odour, keeping you feeling fresh all day.

Nothing feels better than stepping out of a cool shower feeling clean and refreshed!

3. Wear Light, Airy Clothes That Let You Breathe

Your outfit can make or break your comfort level in this heat. Ditch the thick, tight clothes and go for lightweight, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. Loose-fitting outfits let air circulate around your body, keeping you cool.

Stick to light colours like white, beige, or pastels—they reflect sunlight instead of absorbing it (unlike black, which basically turns you into a human oven). And if you can, avoid synthetic fabrics—they trap heat and make you sweat even more!

4. Avoid the Sun When It’s at Its Worst

If you can help it, stay indoors between 11 AM and 4 PM—that’s when the sun is doing the most! Keep your curtains or blinds closed to block out extra heat.

If you must step outside:

Take a bath with Dettol 5C Cool and wear light clothing (see point 2 & 3).Rock a pair of sunglasses to protect your eyes.

Apply sunscreen to avoid sunburn and harmful UV rays.

Walk in the shade or carry an umbrella—yes, even the sun deserves boundaries!

5. Get Creative with Fans & Cooling Hacks

If you have AC, set it to a moderate temperature so you don’t get a shock when stepping outside. No AC? No stress! Try these easy cooling tricks:

Place a bowl of ice in front of your fan to create a cool breeze.

Use a damp cloth or spray bottle to mist your skin for instant refreshment.

Keep windows and doors closed during the hottest part of the day, then open them at night for better ventilation.

Heatwaves aren’t just annoying—they can be risky if you’re not taking care of yourself. Whether you’re indoors, running errands, or just trying to make it through the day, staying hydrated, taking cold showers, and making small adjustments will help you handle the heat like a pro.

So, drink up, stay fresh with Dettol 5C Cool, and don’t let the heatwave steal your shine!