Glo Splashes Millions on Partners at Appreciation Gala

Globacom on Saturday celebrated its top business partners across the country at the 2025 Glo Partners Reward Gala where it splashed millions of Naira on them in recognition of the vital role they play in the company's success story.

The gala event, which held at Continental Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos, had as many as 160 dealers who met specific performance targets at national and regional levels, recognized and rewarded with cash prizes.

They were categorized into different groups including top 3 National Dealers, top 3 Dealers per Division (33 dealers), all other active Dealers (89 Dealers), best dealer in terms of compliance per region (35 Dealers), top 3 activation partners, top 2 activation partners per region and top 10 glozone franchisees.

Speaking at the event, Globacom’s Director of Customer Care, Catherine Bomett who represented the company's Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., stated that the gala event was put in place to celebrate not only individual achievements, but also the collaborative mindset that ignites innovation and progress, as well as recognize the significant role partners play in the company’s business ecosystem.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership in delivering exceptional services, meeting customer needs, and empowering them to achieve their goals. We rely on your support and look forward to achieving greater goals together," Bomett enthused.

The technology company reaffirmed its commitment to serving customers, investing in cutting-edge tools and technologies, and exploring unlimited opportunities to ensure that its network remains top notch at all times.

It also highlighted its recent offers designed to provide significant value to customers, including the default offer for all news SIMs, Talkmasta tariff plan, which provides free data and talk time to customers who make a six-minute local call to any network. They receive six additional free minutes for local calls and 50MB of free data.

There is also the N2000 "Welcome Bonus," for all the new customers who join the Glo network. The N2000 welcome Bonus, includes free ₦1,000 data (equivalent to 1GB) and a free ₦1,000 airtime (equal to 25 minutes of calls) that can be used for calls to any network.

Besides this there are few more innovative offerings introduced recently by the company to enrich the calling and browsing experience of subscribers on the Glo network including Glo Collabo Bundle, New YouTube Bundles, Data Fiesta and others.

The evening was a vibrant blend of music and comedy featuring iconic performances by celebrated music star, Flavour, the melodious tunes of the Groove Band and hilarious session by the ever-delightful compere of the event, Mc Bash. The guests enjoyed every moment of the fun-filled night.