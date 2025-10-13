Glo Foundation celebrates girl child in several cities

Glo Foundation, Globacom’s Corporate Social Responsibility division, on Friday hosted hundreds of girls from various secondary schools across the country to a symbolic walk and movie outing in continuation of its celebration of this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

In Lagos, 100 girls selected from five secondary schools were received at the corporate head office of Globacom, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, where they had a brief session with senior female executives of Globacom.

The girls were drawn from Queens College, Sabo Yaba; Herbert Macaulay Girls Senior High School, Yaba; Kuramo Senior College, Victoria Island; Victoria Island Secondary School; and Vivian Fowler Memorial College, Oregun, Ikeja.

The selected students from schools in Lagos with Globacom officials on Friday on the occasion of this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

The session was held to encourage the girls to aim for the best in whatever field they opt for academically and to strive to succeed in any sphere of work or business within their environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The students were received by Globacom’s Director, Strategy and Board Affairs, Mrs Mojisola Ashieru Sweet, who admonished the girls to be proud of who they are and be confident of the success that will come from their effort.

Globacom’s Head of Human Resources, Mrs Jumoke Aduwo, echoed this further by advising the girls to focus on developing a strong character.

The girls later took a symbolic walk from the head office to Globacom’s Customer Care and Information Systems departments, where they were imparted with knowledge on how some of the telecommunications operations work.

The students from selected schools in Lagos at a forum held in Globacom’s conference room as part of activities to mark this year's International Day of the Girl Child.

Afterwards, they all moved over to Silverbird Cinema, where they watched a Nollywood movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”, which features Linda Ejiofor and radio presenter and actor, Chico Aligwejwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Abuja, girls from Al-Noor Academy, Wuse, and Redeemers Private School were hosted at the Glo office and at Silverbird Cinema, Jabi Lake Mall.

In Kaduna, Owerri, Port Harcourt and Benin City, the story was similar as girls from selected schools were received in Glo offices and later taken to the movies where they all watched the movie, “The Serpent’s Gift”.

After the movie sessions, the girls were made to discuss the lessons learnt from the movie they watched. This was to help them develop public speaking skills and build confidence in themselves.