Future of Power Africa Conference to Address Regulatory Changes and Unlock New Energy Opportunities

The highly anticipated Future of Power Africa Conference is set for April 2nd, 2025, at The Art Hotel, Lagos. This landmark event will serve as a strategic platform to address regulatory changes, build partnerships, and shape the roadmap for Nigeria’s energy future.

At a recent press briefing, Engineer Jude Nwoko (Convener), Seun Eyitayo (Project Coordinator), Brian Edwards and Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi (Project Consultants), and Olamide Opadiran (Project Manager) shared insights on the conference’s objectives and expected impact.

The Future of Power Africa initiative aims to spark transformative discussions on the continent’s power ecosystem. Distinguished speakers from NDPHC, Savannah Energy, Sahara Group, Eko Electric Distribution PLC, Access Bank, and the Special Adviser on Power to the Ogun State Governor will provide expert perspectives on shaping Africa’s energy future.

A Platform for Meaningful Change

Speaking on the conference’s vision, Engineer Jude Nwoko emphasized, “This is more than a discussion—it’s a movement to revitalize the power sector by addressing challenges, identifying opportunities, and fostering collaboration. Our goal is to inspire investment and innovation across the energy value chain.”

Olamide Opadiran highlighted the conference’s long-term impact, stating, “Beyond the event, we’re committed to ongoing dialogue, strategy updates, and progress tracking to drive real change in the sector.”

Seun Eyitayo reinforced the importance of actionable insights, adding, “This conference is just the beginning. Our focus is on translating discussions into measurable advancements and sustaining stakeholder engagement.”

Project Consultant Brian Edwards stressed the urgency of the conference, noting, “Now is the time for solution-driven discourse on Africa’s energy challenges. This event provides a critical platform to address key issues and drive impactful change.”

Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi underscored the role of communication and engagement, stating, “Real progress in the power sector depends on effective messaging and stakeholder collaboration. This conference ensures critical conversations reach the right audiences at the right time.”

Join the Conversation

As Africa’s energy landscape evolves, the Future of Power Africa Conference 1.0 offers a prime opportunity for policy- makers , industry players, entrepreneurs, and investors to connect, exchange ideas, and influence policies shaping the sector’s future.

The event promises strategic dialogue and actionable solutions, fostering collaboration across policy, private, and entrepreneurial sectors.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this defining conversation on Africa’s energy future. Register now at www.futureofpower.ng.

For inquiries, partnerships, or sponsorship opportunities, contact thefop.event@gmail.com.

For media inquiries, contact yd@yettyd.com.