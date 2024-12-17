Fuel hike, bad roads behind onion shortage – Anambra traders

Traders and buyers at Eke Awka Market, in Anambra State’s capital, have attributed the scarcity of onions to rising fuel prices and the country’s poor road network. A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) survey conducted on Tuesday revealed that onions, a key condiment used to spice food, have become increasingly difficult to find and afford.

Obigaeli Nwokoye, a petty trader dealing in onions, explained that a few weeks ago, there was no onion available in the entire market due to bad roads. She added that suppliers from the northern part of the country faced delays, as the high cost of fuel and poor road conditions hindered transportation and logistics. “Drivers coming from Kano face major challenges, which delay their deliveries to Awka. “The government should address these issues and give special attention to food transporters to ensure a steady supply of food items.”

Mrs Chioma Okeke, another seller, shared that the price of a bag of onions had skyrocketed to ₦370,000, compared to ₦258,000 in November. She further noted that the price had steadily increased throughout the year, from between ₦70,000 and ₦90,000 in January to ₦110,000 to ₦170,000 around August/October. “From November to December, the price jumped to between ₦250,000 and ₦300,000.”